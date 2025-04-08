Wild on 7th - Episode 99: A Young Cinderella at Augusta

A story we've heard for many years, a Cinderella story really, Ryan Carter is on his annual trip to Augusta for Masters week, so he joins us remotely as Kinger holds down the studio as the Wild try to hold down their playoff position. With a huge win against Dallas over the weekend, the Wild maintains a positive outlook going into the last few games of the season. If you happened to give up all forms of media on Sundays during Lent, you kinda missed a few big things yesterday, and this will be a great show to get you back up to speed. One, Alexander Ovechkin is now the Gr8est goal scorer in the history of hockey and two, Wild on 7th is approaching its 100th episode and will celebrate with a live recording at Mall of America on April 17th at 5pm. See you there!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.