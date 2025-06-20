Year in Review: March

In the final full month of the regular season, Utah was in the hunt for a postseason berth while securing its future with key players. Read more about March 2025 below!

On the Ice

At this part of the season, every point matters. With Utah just points out of a playoff spot, the team fought hard to keep up with the pace. With 14 games in 30 days, March was a sprint, but Utah stepped up to the challenge.

Utah flexed its resilience on Mar. 6 with a 4-2 road win over the Detroit Red Wings. After the home team took a 2-1 lead in the first period, Utah pushed back with three unanswered goals to secure two points. Dylan Guenther, Nick Schmaltz, Kevin Stenlund, and Lawson Crouse all scored in the win. In addition to Utah’s offense stepping up, Karel Vejmelka made 38 saves on 40 shots to keep Detroit from pushing back.