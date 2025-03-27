Sergachev’s Return to Tampa Comes Full Circle

After playing his former team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the first time five days ago, Utah defenseman Mikhail Sergachev returns to Tampa for the first time on Thursday night.

“I was trying not to look at them,” Sergachev grinned as he discussed Saturday’s game against his former team. “The warmups and everything. I tried not to talk to them during the game because they’re my friends but we’re fighting for playoffs also, we need two points. Friendship goes second and they know that. They do the same. I got a couple crosschecks, a couple slashes, so it’s the game and that’s why we love it. After the game you get emotional, before the game you can get emotional, but during the game, you’re just out there to win.”

Sergachev spent seven seasons with the Lightning and won two Stanley Cups with the organization. During those years he developed into the strong defenseman he is today, thanks in part to his mentors Ryan McDonagh and Victor Hedman.

“He came in my first year, kind of took my spot,” Sergachev smiled. “I was the number two defenseman on the team and he kind of took my spot. I wasn’t even mad about it because I saw why. I saw what I need to be to be better and he was very open to helping me get there. Him and Hedman helped me so much on the ice, off the ice, everywhere.

“Even if it’s a text after the game saying ‘hey, it’s ok, pick your head up, you’re going to be better next game.,’” Sergachev continued. “Or after a good game, texting me ‘great game tonight, keep going.’ Stuff like that, it goes a long way, and I didn’t understand that in the moment, but now I really appreciate it, and I love them to death.”

Sergachev’s return will be extra special as McDonagh is set to play his 1000th NHL game tonight against Utah. Sergachev will have a front row seat to celebrate his mentor achieving a feat that less than 450 players have accomplished.

“That makes it even more special,” Sergachev shared. “I love (McDonagh). I was there for (Hedman’s) thousandth, I’m going to be here for (McDonagh’s) too, two of my mentors. I’m excited for that.”

As McDonagh and Hedman did for him, Sergachev brings the same support and leadership to the Utah room that he learned with the Lightning.

“That’s a new thing for me,” Sergachev on the role of being a veteran and leader for Utah. “It’s just small things, anybody comes up to me and asks me questions, I try to be as open as I can, help them with whatever they need. It’s just being there for guys anytime, on the ice and off the ice. Whatever they need. Just try to take what (Hedman) and (McDonagh) gave me and bring it to Utah.”