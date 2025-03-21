Utah Poses With Smiles and Jokes For Their First Team Photo Day

By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Every year in the final stretch of the regular season, NHL teams bring together their owners,
management, coaches, players, and staff for a team photo. Like clockwork, there’s always a few
players trying to make their teammates laugh for the photos.

“(Dylan) Guenther was talking the whole time and chirping guys,” Josh Doan explained. “So he
was probably the biggest trouble maker in the group today.”

When discussing the morning with ‘the biggest trouble maker,’ Guenther shared his own take on
the most distracting teammate and who might have taken the most time to get ready for the
photo.

“Maybe Nick Bjugstad. (It) looked like they were hanging balloons from the ceiling with the back
of his head, hair sticking up,” Guenther joked Thursday. “I think we have a couple high
maintenance guys, (Michael) Carcone, (Sean) Durzi, and (Barrett) Hayton.”

Another big debate around picture day is whether to smile or not. For Doan, he always smiles.
“You gotta smile I think,” Doan shared. “I think I smiled for all of them, but maybe one. And the
one I didn’t for will be the one they end up picking but I smiled for all of them.”

All fun aside, this team photo is unlike others in the past. It’s the first in Utah Hockey Club
history and a historic moment for the organization.

“The owners said that this is probably the photo they keep since it’s the first year,” Guenther
recalled. “I guess a little bit different than the other ones but just feels standard to do every year,
it’s a part of (the season).”

“It’s an honor to be a part of that,” Doan said. “A lot of guys were laughing, you better look good
for this photo since it’s going to be around for a while. It’s cool, you’re going to get to look back
at this, and look back on the years at that photo and be a part of history, and be a part of a first.
It’s an honor and it’s really cool.”

