The Week Ahead: Dec. 15-21

The Utah Mammoth enter the final full week of games before the holiday break with some momentum on their side. Let’s take a look at the storylines surrounding the team!

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah enters the final week before the holiday break on a roll with two-straight wins. The Mammoth beat the Seattle Kraken (5-3) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-4 OT) in their most recent games.

As of Monday morning, Dylan Guenther is on a four-game goal streak (5G) and the forward has scored some key goals for the Mammoth this season. In addition to being tied for the league-lead in overtime goals (3) and game-winning goals (5) in the 2025-26 campaign, his nine go-ahead tallies trail only Cole Caufield (MTL: 10) (per Mammoth PR).

The Mammoth’s special teams units have stepped up in recent games. Utah’s power play has scored five goals in their last seven games, including in back-to-back games. The Mammoth’s penalty kill has been consistent all season. As of Monday, Utah has killed off 83.9% of their penalties which is seventh-best in the league.

Last Thursday, General Manager Bill Armstrong announced that forward Logan Cooley is “expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks with a lower-body injury.” The forward is second in on the team with 14 goals and fifth on the team with 23 points.

Forward Alexander Kerfoot and defenseman Juuso Välimäki both have participated in recent practices in non-contact jerseys.

Injury Updates – Utah

F Logan Cooley – lower-body injury, out minimum eight weeks

F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body, IR

D Juuso Valimaki – lower-body, injured non-roster

G Anson Thorton – lower-body, injured non-roster

Let’s take a look at the upcoming matchups for the Mammoth this week.