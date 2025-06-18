Year in Review: February

Despite a two-week break for international play in February, it was a busy month. Let’s take a look at all of the excitement from the second month of 2025!

On the Ice

Despite only having nine games, Utah made the most of their short schedule as the team won six games in February. Dylan Guenther was a key component in several of those wins.

After missing 12 games, Guenther returned to the lineup on Feb. 4, and his presence was immediately felt. Guenther scored twice, the game tying goal and a thrilling overtime winner that crossed the goalline just before time expired, to lead Utah to a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers.