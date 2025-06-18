Year in Review: February

From 4 Nations to franchise history, February was a packed month

Feb YearInReview
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Despite a two-week break for international play in February, it was a busy month. Let’s take a look at all of the excitement from the second month of 2025!

On the Ice

Despite only having nine games, Utah made the most of their short schedule as the team won six games in February. Dylan Guenther was a key component in several of those wins.

After missing 12 games, Guenther returned to the lineup on Feb. 4, and his presence was immediately felt. Guenther scored twice, the game tying goal and a thrilling overtime winner that crossed the goalline just before time expired, to lead Utah to a 3-2 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

During Utah’s next game, in Columbus, Guenther was the overtime hero yet again. His goal with 33 seconds left in the extra frame secured a 3-2 overtime win against the Blue Jackets. Guenther was red-hot throughout the month, scoring six goals in eight games.

Utah’s final game before the 4 Nations break was an exciting win for the team. In Washington D.C. against a strong Capitals team, Utah rode the momentum waves. Josh Doan, Michael Carcone, Jack McBain, and Dylan Guenther all scored in regulation, while Nick Schmaltz’s goal in the shootout secured the full two points. Another star of that game, Karel Vejmelka. After Connor Ingram suffered an injury in the first period, Vejmelka made 30 saves in relief to help his team win against a top team in the Eastern Conference. These key performances led to Utah’s first shootout win in franchise history.

Following the 4 Nations break, Utah saw a key part of the defensive core return. After missing four months due to a shoulder injury, Sean Durzi returned to the lineup on Feb. 22 against the LA Kings. In his return, Durzi played 21:37 and had an assist. A solid performance from the defenseman who is a big energy guy on the team.

@utahmammoth

The energy we're claiming tonight 🙌 #hockey #NHL #utah #micdup #seandurzi

♬ original sound - Utah Mammoth

Utah won three-straight to end the month, picking up wins over Vancouver (2-1), Chicago (2-1), and Minnesota (6-1). Deep in the playoff hunt, February was a big month for Utah with their pursuit of the postseason.

On the Ice (International Edition)

For the first time in years, NHL players participated in a best-on-best international tournament with the 4 Nations Faceoff. The United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland assembled their teams with active NHL players, and the competition was incredible.

Utah had two representatives at 4 Nations playing for Team Finland: Olli Määttä and Juuso Välimäki. Määttä played all three of Finland’s games. He had two assists and two penalty minutes while averaging 20:01 minutes of ice time. Välimäki did not play in any of Finland’s games.

Utah’s players who did not participate in 4 Nations had a week off to rest, recover, and regroup ahead of the final stretch of the regular season and a playoff push.

Boston Boys

When it comes to bragging rights in the city of Boston, winning the Beanpot is everything. Every February the top four college hockey teams in Boston - Boston College, Boston University, Harvard University, and Northeastern - compete for the infamous trophy. Utah has at least one player from each school on its roster: Clayton Keller played for Boston University, Jack McBain for Boston College, Alexander Kerfoot and John Marino with Harvard, and Michael Kesselring with Northeastern.

This year, Boston University (and Keller) won bragging rights.

Significant Milestones

On Feb. 6, head coach André Tourigny celebrated his 300th NHL game as a head coach.

Forward Barrett Hayton’s first career hat trick on Feb. 22 was Utah’s first hat trick in franchise history. Two of his three goals were on the power play.

In early Feb., Captain Clayton Keller became the first skater in Utah history to record 40 assists and 60 points. Keller has recorded 60 or more points in five of his last eight full seasons in the NHL. He has recorded 40 assists for four of those seasons.

Social Spotlight

The team did win its first shootout in franchise history this month, so it’s the perfect time to throw back to this mini mic video: Which teammate would panic the most taking a penalty shot?

@utahmammoth

Justice for Kerf and the King 😭 #hockey #NHL #hockeyplayers #utah

♬ original sound - Utah Mammoth

We’ll take a look at March 2025 on June 20!

News Feed

Utah to Hold Prospect Development Camp from June 29 - July 3

Utah Mammoth to Play Preseason Game Against LA Kings in Boise

Year in Review: January

Year in Review: December

Year in Review: November

Utah Signs Ben McCartney to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Year in Review: October

Keller Named as a Finalist for IIHF Men's Player of the Year Award

Year in Review: September

SEG Media Debuts the NashCast Podcast | RELEASE 6.3.25

NHL Scouting Combine Underway

Smith Joins Mammoth After Strong Season

Utah Signs Forward Gabe Smith to Entry-Level Contract

SEG Partners with Fanatics to Transform Shopping Experiences

DeSimone Brings Depth to Roster

Utah Signs Nick DeSimone to One-Year Contract

Bill Armstrong Discusses Simashev, But Signings

The Russians are coming: Dmitri Simashev, Daniil But to join Utah Mammoth for 2025-26 season