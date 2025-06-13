Year in Review: December

From hospital visits to milestones, December was an exciting month for Utah

Dec YearInReview
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

December was filled with community events, celebrations, and milestones. Let’s take a look back at the final month of 2024!

On the Ice

There were some strong on-ice performances in the final month of 2024. Utah continued its road winning streak from November, and won five straight road games in December. Through those five games there were 11 different goal scorers, which showed a balanced offense on the road. Dylan Guenther led the team with five goals during that span, and the forward recorded two multi-goal games away from Delta Center.

On Dec. 18, Utah showed its grit and resilience with a 3-2 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks. Down 2-0 in the third period, the team had their work cut out for them. With 10:58 left in regulation, Captain Clayton Keller got things going as he scored his 11th goal of the season to cut Vancouver’s lead to one. Six minutes later, Dylan Guenther tied the game at 2-2 with his sixth goal in December. With 12 seconds left in overtime, Mikhail Sergachev scored to seal the win for Utah.

Utah went 6-5-2 in December and became the first team in NHL history to have a seven game road win streak in its inaugural season.

Special Guests

In December, Utah had some special guests on their road trip to Colorado and San Jose. For the organization’s first mentors trip, players brought one guest on a two-game road trip to see what it’s like to live a day in their shoes (and skates).

The trip was a blast, and the mentors brought good luck! The team won both of its games on the road trip: first a 4-1 victory against the Avalanche before sneaking out a 4-3 win against the Sharks. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for players to spend quality time with their mentors.

Happy Holidays!

There was plenty of excitement around the winter holiday season! Players and staff visited hospitals in Salt Lake City to support and spread holiday cheer. In addition, the organization participated in the Festival of Trees. Players’ wives and girlfriends decorated trees that were then auctioned off to support the local community.

Sean Durzi and John Marino continued their side quests throughout Utah. In December, they paid it forward at Bjorn's Brew!

@utahmammoth

Pay it forward this holiday season 🩵 #utah #hockey #NHL #seandurzi #johnmarino #coffee

♬ original sound - Utah Mammoth

Right before the holiday break, Delta Center was ready to celebrate. Jazz Bear and some friends helped the players embrace the holiday spirit during arrivals:

@utahmammoth

arrivals sleighed today 🎅🎄 #hockey #utah #christmas #santa #sleigh #slay

♬ Christmas standard song - 3KTrack

Significant Milestones

Social Spotlight

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some gifts, and ‘The King’ got his crown…

@utahmammoth

Fit for a KesselKING 👑🎄 #NHL #Hockey #Christmas #Present #King

♬ original sound - Utah Mammoth

From success on the ice to spreading cheer throughout the community, an exciting December ended the year on a high note.

On June 16 we take a look back at January 2025!

News Feed

Year in Review: November

Utah Signs Ben McCartney to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Year in Review: October

Keller Named as a Finalist for IIHF Men's Player of the Year Award

Year in Review: September

SEG Media Debuts the NashCast Podcast | RELEASE 6.3.25

NHL Scouting Combine Underway

Smith Joins Mammoth After Strong Season

Utah Signs Forward Gabe Smith to Entry-Level Contract

SEG Partners with Fanatics to Transform Shopping Experiences

DeSimone Brings Depth to Roster

Utah Signs Nick DeSimone to One-Year Contract

Bill Armstrong Discusses Simashev, But Signings

The Russians are coming: Dmitri Simashev, Daniil But to join Utah Mammoth for 2025-26 season

Simashev, But Continue Their Careers Together 

Utah Signs Daniil But to Entry-Level Contract

Utah Signs Dmitri Simashev to Entry-Level Contract

Men's Worlds Recap: Day 16