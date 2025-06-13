Year in Review: December

December was filled with community events, celebrations, and milestones. Let’s take a look back at the final month of 2024!

On the Ice

There were some strong on-ice performances in the final month of 2024. Utah continued its road winning streak from November, and won five straight road games in December. Through those five games there were 11 different goal scorers, which showed a balanced offense on the road. Dylan Guenther led the team with five goals during that span, and the forward recorded two multi-goal games away from Delta Center.

On Dec. 18, Utah showed its grit and resilience with a 3-2 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks. Down 2-0 in the third period, the team had their work cut out for them. With 10:58 left in regulation, Captain Clayton Keller got things going as he scored his 11th goal of the season to cut Vancouver’s lead to one. Six minutes later, Dylan Guenther tied the game at 2-2 with his sixth goal in December. With 12 seconds left in overtime, Mikhail Sergachev scored to seal the win for Utah.