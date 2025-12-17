Utah Falls to Boston, 4-1

BOSTON – In the front half of a back-to-back, the Utah Mammoth fell to the Boston Bruins, 4-1. Barrett Hayton’s power play goal in the first period was the lone tally for Utah.
“Not happy about the way we reacted after the first period,” head coach André Tourigny shared postgame. “I think we were not physical enough, definitely defensively and offensively we did not win enough battles, and we didn't get below their goal lines enough. We tried to play in front of them and that's why they shut us down.”
Utah got off to a strong start filled with urgency. The Mammoth’s recent success on the power play continued tonight against the Bruins with Barrett Hayton’s fourth of the season. The second power play unit, composed of Hayton, Lawson Crouse, Sean Durzi, Daniil But, and Michael Carcone, has scored in back-to-back games. Durzi and But had the assists tonight on Hayton’s tally. But and Hayton now have power play points in two-straight games. Utah has scored in six of eight games on the man-advantage (per Mammoth PR).
"We had some good movement there in Pittsburgh,” Hayton said on recent success with his power play unit. “Just found some rotations, being interchangeable, always having a guy at the net and kind of having an attack mindset. I thought we did a really good job on that first power play.”