Stenlund Reflects on Return to South Florida

The goals for Utah Hockey Club are to build sustained success and bring Championships to the Beehive State. This offseason, Utah brought in several players who had significant postseason experience, like Stenlund. These additions can teach what it takes to win it all, something Stenlund learned with the Panthers.

“I think the biggest key is consistency,” Stenlund explained about winning the Stanley Cup. “Play the way we want to play and try to do it every night. That’s the hardest part. Not too many ups and downs and even in games, just try to stay with it when it doesn’t go your way. I think that was the biggest key for us last year.

“We had guys like (Aleksander) Barkov and (Matthew) Tkachuk that they experienced a lot going to the Finals the year before,” Stenlund continued. “They knew what was expected, even during the regular season. So, I think we brought that into this season last year. I think that is key, just try to stay in the present and work on the day-to-day.”

Now Stenlund gets to be that example for Utah. His head coach André Tourigny discussed his 'huge' impact on this team.

“He is calm, he's played in a big game, played in the Stanley Cup final in key moments," Tourigny shared. "When you have to shut down (Connor) McDavid to win the game on the penalty kill in Game Seven, it showed (he) had the nerves to do it and the composure to do it. And I think the way he carries himself off the ice, with the players, I think that carries a lot of weight.”

As Utah continues to build towards a long postseason, Stenlund’s voice and experience will impact the organization on and off the ice.