Year in Review: January

With the second half of the season underway, Utah had some big wins and exciting collaborations in January. Let’s take a look at the first month of 2025!

On the Ice

January was a packed month with 14 games through 31 days. The vast majority of those contests were on home ice at Delta Center. Utah had a seven-game homestand in the middle of the month and hosted nine total games in January.

Utah kicked off the new year on the right foot with a gritty win in Calgary. After falling to a 3-2 deficit in the second period, three third period goals secured a 5-3 win for the club. Lawson Crouse contributed two goals in the win while Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller, and Kevin Stenlund also scored.

Against one of the top teams in the NHL, Utah picked up a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at home. After a scoreless first period, Olli Määttä and Logan Cooley found the back of the net in the middle frame to take a 2-0 lead. Barrett Hayton and Matias Maccelli scored in the first half of the third period and increased Utah’s lead to 4-0. Winnipeg started to push back with two goals in four minutes; however, Clayton Keller’s empty net goal late in the third sealed the win for the home team.

A few days later, Utah continued its winning ways in Minnesota with a 4-0 victory over the Wild. Barrett Hayton’s two goals opened and closed the scoring for the visitors while Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse also scored. Karel Vejmelka recorded his first shutout of the season, as he stopped all 26 shots he faced. The team’s record was 5-6-3 in January; however, Utah picked up points in eight of those 14 games.