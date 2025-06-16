Year in Review: January

From fan votes to big wins in the Central Division, January had it all

Jan YearInReview
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

With the second half of the season underway, Utah had some big wins and exciting collaborations in January. Let’s take a look at the first month of 2025!

On the Ice

January was a packed month with 14 games through 31 days. The vast majority of those contests were on home ice at Delta Center. Utah had a seven-game homestand in the middle of the month and hosted nine total games in January.

Utah kicked off the new year on the right foot with a gritty win in Calgary. After falling to a 3-2 deficit in the second period, three third period goals secured a 5-3 win for the club. Lawson Crouse contributed two goals in the win while Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller, and Kevin Stenlund also scored.

Against one of the top teams in the NHL, Utah picked up a 5-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets at home. After a scoreless first period, Olli Määttä and Logan Cooley found the back of the net in the middle frame to take a 2-0 lead. Barrett Hayton and Matias Maccelli scored in the first half of the third period and increased Utah’s lead to 4-0. Winnipeg started to push back with two goals in four minutes; however, Clayton Keller’s empty net goal late in the third sealed the win for the home team.

A few days later, Utah continued its winning ways in Minnesota with a 4-0 victory over the Wild. Barrett Hayton’s two goals opened and closed the scoring for the visitors while Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse also scored. Karel Vejmelka recorded his first shutout of the season, as he stopped all 26 shots he faced. The team’s record was 5-6-3 in January; however, Utah picked up points in eight of those 14 games.

UTA at MIN | Recap

The Final Three

When it came to picking Utah’s forever identity, the organization turned to the community. After several rounds of voting, Utah revealed the final three names in consideration: Utah Mammoth, Utah Outlaws, and Utah Hockey Club.

Over four home games in late January and early February, fans voted on those three options. In addition to the names, Utah showed sample logos and branding treatments in this round of voting. ‘Community Obsessed’ is a key value for Smith Entertainment Group and Utah continued to show that through this process.

WHITESPACE x Utah

There was an exciting announcement in January as part of an ongoing collaboration with three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White’s brand WHITESPACE and Utah Hockey Club. A limited-edition drop of Inaugural Season snowboards and apparel hit the Team Store at Delta Center. Fans scooped up their favorite gear that also doubles as collectors items.

Significant Milestones

Barrett Hayton was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week in late January. He scored two game winning goals and had six total points (4G, 2A) to help Utah pick up some key Central Division wins.

Nick Schmaltz recorded his 400th NHL point on Jan. 29 when he assisted on a power play goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Logan Cooley recorded his longest goal-streak of the season as the forward scored in four straight games. His streak started on Jan. 14 against Montreal and wrapped with a tally against Winnipeg on Jan. 20.

Social Spotlight

After a huge win over Minnesota, Captain Clayton Keller discussed how much he’s loved Utah and the fan support on ESPN.

On June 18, we’ll look back to February 2025!

News Feed

Year in Review: December

Year in Review: November

Utah Signs Ben McCartney to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Year in Review: October

Keller Named as a Finalist for IIHF Men's Player of the Year Award

Year in Review: September

SEG Media Debuts the NashCast Podcast | RELEASE 6.3.25

NHL Scouting Combine Underway

Smith Joins Mammoth After Strong Season

Utah Signs Forward Gabe Smith to Entry-Level Contract

SEG Partners with Fanatics to Transform Shopping Experiences

DeSimone Brings Depth to Roster

Utah Signs Nick DeSimone to One-Year Contract

Bill Armstrong Discusses Simashev, But Signings

The Russians are coming: Dmitri Simashev, Daniil But to join Utah Mammoth for 2025-26 season

Simashev, But Continue Their Careers Together 

Utah Signs Daniil But to Entry-Level Contract

Utah Signs Dmitri Simashev to Entry-Level Contract