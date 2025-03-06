Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Ian Cole to One-Year Contract Extension

SALT LAKE CITY (March 5, 2025) – Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of defenseman Ian Cole to a one-year contract extension.

“Ian is the consummate professional and puts his body on the line nightly for our team,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club. “He has played a critical role in helping to shape the identity of our team this year through his work ethic, durability and relentless commitment.”

“We are thrilled to have Ian back for another season,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. “Ian’s championship pedigree, work ethic and leadership on and off the ice are valuable assets to our group, and we’re thrilled to have him remain with our organization as we fight for a playoff spot.”

Cole, 36, has played 61 games with Utah this season, recording 1-12-13 and 53 penalty minutes (PIM). He leads the NHL in blocked shots (160) in 2024-25, and he also ranks second in hits (73) and takeaways (21) among all Utah defensemen.

The 6-foot-1, 237-pound defenseman has tallied 35-171-206 and 797 PIM in 887 career regular-season NHL games with Utah, the Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues. Cole has also earned a plus-146 rating in his career, which ranks tied for the ninth-highest rating of any active NHL defenseman.

Cole has skated in an additional 129 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, posting 3-28-31 and 92 PIM. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017 alongside current Utah teammate Olli Määttä. Cole has made 122 playoff appearances since 2016, which trails only Pat Maroon (134) and Corey Perry (125) for the highest total by any NHL skater over that span.

A native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Cole represented the United States on multiple occasions throughout his junior career and helped Team USA win back-to-back IIHF World Junior Championship gold medals in 2008 and 2009.

Cole was originally drafted by St. Louis in the first round (18th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.