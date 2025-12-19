Utah Returns Home, Hosts New Jersey

The Mammoth kick off a two-game homestand with a game against the Devils

By Catherine Bogart
THE DETAILS

WHO: New Jersey (19-14-1) vs Utah (17-16-3)

WHEN: Dec. 19, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 17-16-3 this season with a 5-5-0 record in their last 10 games. The Mammoth have won three of their last four games.
  • The Mammoth’s most recent game was a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
    • Clayton Keller and Jack McBain’s second period goals paired with a strong penalty kill in the middle frame, gave the Mammoth a 2-0 lead going into the third. Detroit cut into Utah’s lead with a power play goal ten minutes into the third; however, Dylan Guenther and Kevin Stenlund each scored to secure the full two points.
    • Karel Vejmelka stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced in the win.
  • Guenther’s 16 goals lead the Mammoth while Nick Schmaltz’s 31 points are a team-high. Schmaltz, Keller, and Mikhail Sergachev are tied for the team-lead with 19 assists.
  • Vejmelka leads the NHL with 15 wins this season. He has a 15-9-2 record with a 2.72 goals against and a .896 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-7-1 record with a 2.99 goals against average and a .873 save percentage.
  • Friday is the first of two-straight at home for the Mammoth. Utah will host the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday before heading to Colorado for one final game before the holiday break.

New Jersey

  • New Jersey is 19-14-1 this season with a 3-7-0 record in their last 10 games. The Devils have won three of the last five games.
  • The Devils’ most recent game was a 2-1 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
    • Connor Brown opened the scoring early in the second period. The Devils defended a one goal lead until the final five minutes of regulation when Vegas’ Pavel Dorofeyev scored on the power play. Jesper Bratt had the game winning goal in the shootout.
    • Jake Allen’s strong performance in net was key for the Devils. He stopped 36 of the 37 shots he faced.
  • Timo Meier’s 11 goals lead the Devils, while Jesper Bratt’s 23 assists and 29 points are team-highs. Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes (injured) and Dawson Mercer are second on the team with 10 goals, while Hischier is second in assists (16) and points (26).
  • New Jersey’s goaltending tandem includes Allen and Jacob Markstrom. Allen has a 10-7-0 record with a 2.49 goals against average and a .912 save percentage. Markstrom has a 8-7-1 record with a 3.56 goals against average and a .874 save percentage.
  • The Devils return home following Friday’s game. New Jersey will host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday before facing the New York Islanders on Long Island before the winter break.

By the Numbers

  • The Mammoth’s penalty kill continues to be one of the best in the league. Utah has killed off 83.2% of their penalties and are ranked sixth in the league. The Devils power play is ranked 11th and has scored on 20.9% of their opportunities.
  • Utah has played the most games on the road in the NHL (22). New Jersey’s 17 road games are tied for the 11th most in the league.

Against New Jersey This Season

  • This is the first of two games between the Mammoth and the Devils this season. It’s also the only game at Delta Center this year.

Season Series

  • Dec. 19: NJD vs UTA
  • Jan. 3: UTA vs NJD

