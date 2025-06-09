Year in Review: October

October was a busy month for Utah. From naming a new captain to the official start of the 2024-25 season, let’s take a look back at October!

Leading the Way

Ahead of the season, Utah named Clayton Keller as the first captain in franchise history. Entering his eighth full season, with two seasons as an alternate captain under his belt, the organization felt Keller was the right person to lead the team in its inaugural campaign.

“As a leader, Clayton exemplifies the values of our organization and the identity we want to build for our franchise here in Utah. Indeed, we are proud to name him the first captain in the history of Utah Hockey Club,” said Chris Armstrong, President of Hockey Operations of Utah Hockey Club. “On the ice, he leads by example as one of the game’s premier players. Off the ice, he earns the respect of his peers, coaches, and our training staff every day through his relentless desire to get the most out of himself and his teammates. He is ready for the responsibility and will be an excellent captain.”

Keller was honored to be named Captain and reflected on the privilege: