Utah Rallies From Three-Goal Deficit, Beats Pittsburgh in Overtime, 5-4

Dylan Guenther continues to be clutch for the Mammoth. The forward scored his team-leading 15th goal of the season in overtime to win the game. Guenther is on a four-game goal streak (5G), and his 14 game winning goals since the start of the 2024-25 season are most in the NHL. He also has 24 go-ahead goals and six overtime tallies since the start of last season. Guenther only trails Leon Draisaitl (EDM) in those categories (per Mammoth PR). Tourigny and Durzi discussed why the forward is so elite and consistently clutch following the win.

“Obviously the skill, the shot, everything, but he doesn’t change the way he plays when the pressure mounts,” Tourigny said of Guenther. “He believes he will do it. I always remember that video when he scored the golden goal for Canada, he was kind of like ‘hmm’ (shrugs) … he was expecting to score. It’s not like, ‘really?’ He was expecting and he's (been) like that since then.”

“He’s elite,” Durzi said of his teammate. “It’s awesome to watch. But I think what’s so special about (Guenther) is he cares about improving his game and getting better. I think that’s so important. He’s not satisfied with his shot, even though it’s one of the elite ones … I think that competitiveness and that fire to continue to get better and really care about his craft is what makes him special.”

Michael Carcone had a two-goal night, including a power play goal, while Nate Schmidt, Dylan Guenther, and Sean Durzi each scored once. In recent games, Utah has had different players step up throughout the lineup.

“If you look at the last couple of games, our offense is coming from everywhere,” Tourigny shared. “We have everybody getting their chances. (Yamamoto) last game, (Daniil But) got a point today, and so on and so forth. Every game I think we got pretty balanced offense throughout the lineup.”

“A ton of speed,” Guenther said of Carcone’s impact. “He’s got to be the fastest player in the league. I mean, going on that goal, he’s flying. He provides a lot of offense for us and he’s a really good player.”

It was all about battling momentum and adversity early in this game as the Penguins opened the scoring just 48 seconds into today’s contest. Justin Brazeau scored his seventh of the season when his shot hit a Mammoth player and went into the back of the net. Although the play looked offside, it was not based on rule 83.3.

With 4:39 left in the first period, Pittsburgh took a 2-0 lead with Bryan Rust’s goal off a broken play. The Penguins took a 3-0 lead in the first six minutes of the third period when Ben Kindel scored his eighth of the season.

Despite the score, the Mammoth were confident in how they were playing and that they were not out of the game.

“I thought we did a lot of good things throughout,” Durzi explained. “A few plays we probably want back but we knew we had our game going and we knew we just had to get a few more pucks to the net and thought we did a good job of that in the third. Build momentum, handing shifts off.

“The group really cares about each other,” Durzi continued. “We care about having success as a team and I think (we) did a good job taking care of each other tonight.”

Additional Notes from Tonight (all per Mammoth PR)

Utah’s four goals in 5:59 to open the third period are now the fastest four-tallies in franchise history.

Guenther’s four-game goal streak has matched his career-long run set last December. He is also tied for the longest goal streak in franchise history with Kevin Stenlund and Logan Cooley (2024-25 season).

Guenther also has five goals in Utah’s last four games, including three go-ahead tallies. He now is tied for the league lead in overtime goals (3) and game-winning goals (5) this season. His nine go-ahead tallies trail only Cole Caufield (MTL: 10).

The Mammoth have scored five power-play goals over the last seven games (12/3-12/14; 5-for-20, 25.0%).

Carcone has posted the fifth multi-goal game of his NHL career and first with the Mammoth.

The Mammoth improved to 16-15-3 with the win and have won two-straight. Utah’s road trip continues on with a game in Boston against the Bruins on Tuesday, and a game in Detroit on Wednesday against the Red Wings.

