Utah Hockey Club Signs Forward Alexander Kerfoot to One-Year Contract Extension

SALT LAKE CITY (March 5, 2025) – Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Alexander Kerfoot to a one-year contract extension.

“Any time you have a chance to extend a player of Alex’s character and versatility in all situations, you seize that opportunity,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club. “Alex is a respected voice in our locker room, and he and his wife Marissa have already made a huge impact in our community through their initiatives for young women and girls.”

“We are very pleased for Alex to remain in Utah,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. “Alex is an important leader for our group with his versatility on the ice and leadership off the ice, and we look forward to having his continued contribution as we fight down the stretch to make the playoffs.”

Kerfoot, 30, has played 61 games with Utah this season, registering 7-9–16 and 10 penalty minutes (PIM). He leads all Utah forwards in blocked shots (45) and takeaways (25), and he ranks second in shorthanded ice time per game (2:31). One of the team’s rotating alternate captains, Kerfoot also scored the first shorthanded goal in Utah Hockey Club history against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 30.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has tallied 94-186-280 and 196 PIM in 585 career NHL games with Utah, Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche. Kerfoot has skated in 406 consecutive games dating back to Nov. 30, 2019, which stands as the fourth-longest active ironman streak in the NHL.

A native of Vancouver, British Columbia, Kerfoot played four collegiate seasons at Harvard University from 2013-17, earning 36-87-123 in 121 games and captaining the Crimson as a senior. He was named a top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2017 and led Harvard to its first Frozen Four appearance in 23 years, alongside Utah teammate John Marino.

Kerfoot was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round (150th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.