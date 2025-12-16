Utah Starts Back-to-Back in Boston

THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (16-15-3) vs Boston (19-14-0)
WHEN: Dec. 16, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: TD Garden
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth will face the Bruins in the second of three games on this road trip
WHO: Utah (16-15-3) vs Boston (19-14-0)
WHEN: Dec. 16, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: TD Garden
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
Tonight’s Matchup
Utah
Boston
By the Numbers
Against Boston This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
WRITTEN
WEEK AHEAD: Dec. 15-21 Storylines and Matchups
FEATURE: SEG Pays It Forward
VIDEO
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Debut Episode Interview with Chris Armstrong
WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
SOCIAL
WATCH: Mini Mic Featuring the Moms!
NHL DEBUT: Daniil But, Welcome to the NHL
WARMUPS: All About the Fans