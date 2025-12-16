Utah Starts Back-to-Back in Boston

The Mammoth will face the Bruins in the second of three games on this road trip

GamePreviewWEB 12.16.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (16-15-3) vs Boston (19-14-0)

WHEN: Dec. 16, 2025 – 5:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: TD Garden

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 11:30 a.m. ET.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah enters the first half of a back-to-back with two-straight wins, including a victory on the first stop of the road trip. The Mammoth are 16-15-3 and 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.
  • The Mammoth’s most recent game was a 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
    • After trailing 3-0 at the start of the third period, Utah scored four unanswered goals in the first seven minutes of the third. Nate Schmidt, Michael Carcone (2), and Sean Durzi scored to give the visitors a 4-3 lead. Pittsburgh tied the game in the final six minutes of regulation; however, Dylan Guenther’s overtime game-winner secured two points for the Mammoth
    • The win was the first three-game comeback win in franchise history for the Mammoth.
  • Guenther’s 15 goals lead the Mammoth while Nick Schmaltz’s 30 points are a team-high. Schmaltz, Clayton Keller, and Mikhail Sergachev are all tied for the team-lead with 18 assists.
  • Karel Vejmelka has a 14-9-2 record through 26 games played. He has a 2.78 goals against average and a .893 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-6-1 record with a 2.87 goals against average and a .878 save percentage.
  • Tuesday is the second of three games on the Mammoth’s current road trip. It’s also the first half of a back-to-back.

Boston

  • Boston enters Tuesday’s game looking to bounce back after Sunday’s loss snapped a four-game win streak.
  • The Bruins fell 6-2 to the Minnesota Wild in their most recent game.
    • The Wild had a 5-0 lead before Alex Steeves scored to get the Bruins on the board in the third period. Andrew Peeke also scored for the visitors with one second left in regulation.
    • Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 of the 31 shots he faced.
  • Morgan Geekie’s 22 goals lead the Bruins while David Pastrnak’s 23 assists and 36 points are team-highs. Elias Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy are tied for second with 15 assists while Geekie is second with 35 points.
  • Swayman has a 13-8-0 record through 21 games played. He has a 2.83 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. Joonas Korpisalo has a 6-6-0 record with a 3.35 goals against average and a .888 save percentage.
  • The Bruins kick off a five-game homestand with Tuesday’s game. Boston hosts the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens during the homestand.

By the Numbers

  • Utah’s Dylan Guenther has five goals in his last four games which leads the team. He is tied for the league lead in overtime goals (3) and game-winning goals (5) this season (per Mammoth PR).
  • On Sunday, the Mammoth scored four goals in 5:59 at the start of the third period. Those are the fastest four goals in franchise history (per Mammoth PR).
  • Boston’s David Pastrnak has seven points in his last three games after returning from injury. Through that span he has two goals and five assists.
  • Bruins forward Morgan Geekie’s 22 goals are second-most in the NHL. Geekie trails Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.
  • Tuesday will be a battle of top special teams units as Boston’s power play (5th, 25.5%) faces off against Utah’s penalty kill (7th, 83.9%).

Against Boston This Season

  • This is the second of two games between the Mammoth and the Bruins this season.
  • In the first game, at Delta Center, Logan Cooley, Keller, and Guenther all scored in the win while Vaněček made 24 saves on 26 shots for his first win with the Mammoth.

Season Series

  • Oct. 19: BOS vs UTA – Game Recap
  • Dec. 16: UTA vs BOS

Upcoming Schedule

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
VIDEO
SOCIAL

News Feed

The Week Ahead: Dec. 15-21

Utah Rallies From Three-Goal Deficit, Beats Pittsburgh in Overtime, 5-4

Utah Starts Road Trip in Pittsburgh

Schmidt, Vaněček Receive Stanley Cup Rings

Utah’s Total Team Effort Leads to 5-3 Win over Seattle

Utah Wraps Homestand Against Seattle

SEG Co-Founder Ashley Smith, Players, Staff, Broadcasters Pay It Forward

Utah Fought Hard But Falls Short to Defending Cup Champs

Utah Hosts Defending Stanley Cup Champs

Utah Comes Up Short Against LA

The Week Ahead: Dec. 8-14

Utah Starts Homestand Against Los Angeles

Utah Falls in Close Contest

Utah Finishes Six Game Road Trip In Calgary

Vejmelka Delivers in Utah’s 4-1 Win Over Vancouver

Utah Starts Back-to-Back in Vancouver

A Dream Come True

Team Effort Leads to Utah’s 7-0 Win Over Anaheim