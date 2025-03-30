Another Chapter in Cole’s Career

Through 15 seasons, Cole will reach his 900th NHL Game in Chicago

Cole
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

At the start of his career, Utah defenseman Ian Cole had no expectations about how long he would play in the National Hockey League.

“I think when you start you want to play as long as you can,” Cole explained. “They say the average career length is two years or three years or something. That’s with the guys that get a cup of coffee and the guys that play for 15 years, so that averages out, but you just want to play as long as you can.”

15 seasons later and stops in St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Colorado, Minnesota, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Vancouver, and now Utah, Cole will play his 900th career NHL game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“It’s a great job to have, something I enjoy doing, and in terms of employment it’s about the best,” Cole continued. “Now 15 years later, it’s pretty cool. Hopefully (I) still got a couple more years left.”

It’s a difficult task to make the NHL, let alone stay in it for a long period of time. Cole also achieved the ultimate goal, winning the Stanley Cup, not once but twice. Although those Championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins will always be something he remembers, Cole will cherish the routine of the job after he hangs up his skates.

“I think it’s just the day to day, getting to hang out with the guys,” Cole reflected on what he’ll think of regarding his career. “We had a team dinner (in Tampa), so much fun just getting to hang out with the guys, spend time in the locker room. I think you take it for granted when you’re younger, and as you get older you realize how special that is and how unique that is in everyday life. To be able to cherish that and come to the rink every day, grateful to be here, it’s not a burden, it’s something you look forward to.”

In addition to just experiencing it, Cole learned from his mentors early in his career. Their lessons taught him how to be a pro, and how to stay a pro.

“I had two great d-partners when I was younger,” Cole explained. “I had Eric Brewer who taught me a lot about talking on the ice and giving good information. I played with Barrett Jackman in my last couple of years in St. Louis. Watching him battle at 30, 32, 33, which is now a weird thing because at the time he seemed so old and now I’m older than he was when I was playing with him.

“So those two guys for sure,” Cole continued. “And then I had a great d-coach in St. Louis, Brad Shaw. I was younger and getting scratched a bunch, he worked with me a ton and taught me a lot of really great stuff.”

As he learned from others before, Cole has been a resource for this younger team in Utah.

“It starts by his game, his play, his preparation, everything,” Utah head coach André Tourigny explained. “I think he is a great example and then I think he knows when it’s time to talk about it and make comments. I think his leadership has been elite.”

For Cole, this chapter of his career is an opportunity to keep playing the sport he loves, while sharing his experiences with his teammates.

“Obviously it would be nice to win another Cup here,” Cole shared. “Be nice to play a couple more long playoff runs, that would be ideal … play well into the summer. But I think overall just trying to be a good teammate, helping guys out, being a guy that guys can lean on for advice or experience, help and still contribute as a really great hockey player. It’s all those things. Try to be a mediator from the coaches to the players and help get their message across and then convey what the players are feeling too. Very fortunate to be in the position that I am in and doing it here in Utah.”

