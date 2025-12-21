Utah Hosts Winnipeg to Wrap Homestand

The Mammoth will host their divisional rival in the final home game before the winter break

By Catherine Bogart
THE DETAILS

WHO: Winnipeg (15-17-2) vs Utah (17-17-3)

WHEN: Dec. 21, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah enters Sunday’s game with a 17-17-3 record and three wins in the last five games. The Mammoth are 5-5-0 over the last ten games.
  • The Mammoth fell, 2-1, in their most recent game to the New Jersey Devils.
    • Daniil But scored his first NHL goal for Utah’s lone tally. He now has three career points (1G, 2A) and all are on the power play.
    • Karel Vejmelka stopped 20 of 22 in the loss.
  • Dylan Guenther’s 16 goals lead the team while Nick Schmaltz’s 31 points are a team-high. Schmaltz, Clayton Keller, and Mikhail Sergachev are all tied for the team-lead with 19 assists.
  • Vejmelka has played 28 of Utah’s games and has a 15-10-2 record, a 2.69 goals against average, and a .896 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-7-1 record through 10 games played. He has a 2.99 goals against average and a .873 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth will travel to Denver to face the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 23 for Utah’s final game before the holiday break.

Winnipeg

  • Winnipeg enters Sunday’s game with a 15-17-2 record, and the team has gone 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. The Jets may be on a three-game losing skid; however, all three losses have been one-goal decisions.
  • The Jets fell, 3-2, in their most recent game against the Colorado Avalanche.
    • After Colorado took a 2-0 lead, Morgan Barron’s shorthanded goal brought the game within one in the second period. The Avalanche scored early in the third to increase their lead; however, Mark Scheifele’s power play goal minutes later brought Winnipeg within 1. The Jets were unable to find the equalizer and fell in a tight game.
    • Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves on 26 shots in the loss.
  • Scheifele’s 17 goals lead the team, as do Kyle Connor’s 26 assists. Both players are tied for the team-lead with 41 points. Gabriel Vilardi’s 16 goals are second on the team and his 30 points are third.
  • Hellebuyck has played four games since his return from a lower-body injury and 18 games this season. He has a 98-1 record, a 2.39 goals against average, and a .916 save percentage. Eric Comrie has played 15 games and has a 6-8-1 record. He has a 3.30 goals against average and a .886 save percentage.
  • Sunday is the Jets final game before the winter break. Winnipeg hosts the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 27 for their first game back after five days off.

By the Numbers

  • Winnipeg is one of the top-10 faceoff teams in the league. The Jets have won 51.6% of their faceoffs this season which is ninth in the NHL. Center Jonathan Toews leads the Jets with a 62/3% win rate, which is also second-highest in the NHL.
  • Utah’s penalty kill continues to be a top unit in the NHL. The Mammoth’s PK units have killed off 83% of their penalties, which is sixth-best. Defenseman Ian Cole leads Utah in shorthanded time on ice with 107:43 played through 37 games. He’s averaging 2:55 minutes on the penalty kill per game.
  • The Mammoth have scored the third-most goals in the third period with 44. Utah is tied for 10th most first period goals (32) with St. Louis. The Jets have scored 37 second period goals which is 12th in the NHL.

Against Winnipeg This Season

  • This is the second of three games between Utah and Winnipeg this season. It’s the first of two at home.
  • Utah beat Winnipeg, 3-2, in the first matchup of the season. .

Season Series

  • Oct. 26: UTA vs WPG – Game Recap
  • Dec. 21: WPG vs UTA
  • Apr. 14: WPG vs UTA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Dec. 23: UTA vs COL
  • Dec. 29: NSH vs UTA
  • Jan. 1: UTA vs NYI

