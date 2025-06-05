Year in Review: September

As the Stanley Cup Final is underway, the 2024-25 season is almost over. To wrap things up with Utah’s inaugural campaign, we’ll take a look back at big moments and memorable games from each month. Up first, September 2024!

There were a lot of firsts in September starting with the voices you hear and faces you see calling Utah’s games. Matt McConnell, Dominic Moore, Nick Olczyk, Kim Becker, and Sarah Merrifield were named as the organization’s TV broadcast team on Sept. 4.

The first official on-ice activities kicked off the following week when, as a part of rookie camp, Utah’s prospects traveled to Los Angeles to participate in the 2024 Rookie Faceoff. Between Sept. 13 and Sept. 16, Utah played rookies from the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, and Vegas Golden Knights.

After the Rookie Faceoff wrapped up, it was time for things to ramp up. Utah held its first training camp and had 64 players in attendance. After testing, meetings, and off-ice preparations, the first practice of training camp took place on Sept. 19 at the Olympic Oval.

After several days of practices, Utah’s first preseason game was on Sept. 22 in St. Louis. Despite a 2-0 deficit, Utah pushed back and secured a 5-3 win. Michael Carcone’s two goals paced Utah, while Kevin Connauton, Dylan Guenther, and Logan Cooley all scored once. Sept. 23 was Utah’s first home preseason game, and was another win for the club. Clayton Keller’s overtime goal just 19 seconds into the extra frame sealed the win. Lawson Crouse and Alexander Kerfoot each scored a power play goal in the win.

Utah suffered its first preseason loss on Sept. 27, a 5-2 result against the Vegas Golden Knights. Michael Carcone and Ryan McGregor had Utah’s two tallies. However, the team rebounded two days later with a 6-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Dylan Guenther had two goals in the win, including a power play tally. Cameron Hebig, Josh Doan, Clayton Keller, and Jack McBain (SHG, EN) also scored for Utah.

Speaking of Guenther, he signed an eight-year contract on Sept. 20. This move locked up a part of the team’s young core for the long-run. Guenther shared this about staying in Utah following the announcement:

“This is a very happy day for me and my family. Everything about this organization is on the right track, and I know we have an opportunity to do some special things here for a long time. Utah is where I want to be, and I’m proud to commit to my teammates and the organization long term.”

September was an important month for Utah. With a taste of hockey from the team’s preseason games, the organization prepared for the home opener and excitement ahead.

On June 9, we’ll look at a historic October and all the excitement surrounding the NHL’s newest team.