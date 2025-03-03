Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Olli Määttä to Three-Year Contract Extension 

Utah Hockey Club Signs Defenseman Olli Määttä to Three-Year Contract Extension

02252025_UHC_Utah vs Chicago Blackhawks HD edits 143
By Press Release

SALT LAKE CITY (March 3, 2025) – Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of defenseman Olli Määttä to a three-year contract extension.

“Olli has made an immediate and noticeable impact and a positive impression on everyone in our group,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club. “He is an important influence on the culture we continue to foster and the standards we have for our team. We are grateful for the commitment he is making to our organization.”

“We’re thrilled to have Olli signed for the next three years,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. “Olli is a smart defenseman and a true professional on and off the ice. He has brought stability to our blue line, has a tremendous work ethic, and is an excellent role model for our younger players. We look forward to having him as an important part of our core moving forward.”

Määttä, 30, has played 58 games with Utah and the Detroit Red Wings this season, registering 2-12–14 and 14 penalty minutes (PIM). He ranks third among Utah skaters in ice time per game (20:41) and blocked shots (101), and he is tied for the team lead in plus/minus (+7).

A native of Jyväskylä, Finland, Määttä also represented his home country at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, tallying two assists in three games. He led all Finnish defensemen in scoring and finished as one of just four blueliners to record multiple points at the tournament.

Määttä was acquired by Utah from Detroit on October 29, 2024, in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft which was previously acquired from the New York Rangers.

In his 12th NHL season, Määttä has registered 42-149-191 and 176 PIM in 742 career NHL games with Utah, Detroit, the Los Angeles Kings, Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins. He is one of just eight Finnish defensemen in NHL history to skate in at least 700 career contests.

Määttä has also tallied 5-22-27 and 24 PIM in 85 career playoff games. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017, while teammates with current Utah defenseman Ian Cole.

Määttä was originally drafted by the Penguins in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

