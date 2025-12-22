Keller’s Overtime Goal Secures Two Divisional Points

SALT LAKE CITY – Clayton Keller’s overtime goal 13 seconds into the extra frame secured two divisional points as the Utah Mammoth beat the Winnipeg Jets, 4-3.

The Mammoth had a ‘bend, not break’ mentality after the Jets scored twice in 25 seconds to tie the game late in the third period. However, Utah responded well to the momentum shift and had the right mentality to secure two points in overtime.

“How we responded was taking the momentum back,” head coach André Tourigny explained. “We went, we forechecked, we had good opportunities and possession in their zone, and from there, they had nothing. That was a good response. There are many teaching moments in that game, and many things we can do better. But there are things we can build on.

“We played 53 minutes of really good hockey, and we deserve to have the lead by two goals,” Tourigny continued. “We stumbled for a little while, and we need to learn from it, get better, and take that seriously. At the same time, we can also be proud of when adversity was there, we responded right away, and we were really strong in our finish and found a way to get the two points. We had a little bit of everything today.”

“Yeah, we made it interesting for ourselves,” Associate Captain Lawson Crouse said of the win. “Obviously I feel like (Dylan Guenther) has been clutching in OT all season long. Incredible pass, incredible shot by (Keller). Definitely not the way we wanted the third period to go. But credit to our group. That's not easy. They scored two right away and then right into OT pretty much so credit to the group for having the right mindset and being able to get the win.”