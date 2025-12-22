Keller’s Overtime Goal Secures Two Divisional Points

The Mammoth beat the Jets, 4-3, in the final home game before the winter break

GameStory 12.21.25 FINAL
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

SALT LAKE CITY – Clayton Keller’s overtime goal 13 seconds into the extra frame secured two divisional points as the Utah Mammoth beat the Winnipeg Jets, 4-3.

The Mammoth had a ‘bend, not break’ mentality after the Jets scored twice in 25 seconds to tie the game late in the third period. However, Utah responded well to the momentum shift and had the right mentality to secure two points in overtime.

“How we responded was taking the momentum back,” head coach André Tourigny explained. “We went, we forechecked, we had good opportunities and possession in their zone, and from there, they had nothing. That was a good response. There are many teaching moments in that game, and many things we can do better. But there are things we can build on.

“We played 53 minutes of really good hockey, and we deserve to have the lead by two goals,” Tourigny continued. “We stumbled for a little while, and we need to learn from it, get better, and take that seriously. At the same time, we can also be proud of when adversity was there, we responded right away, and we were really strong in our finish and found a way to get the two points. We had a little bit of everything today.”

“Yeah, we made it interesting for ourselves,” Associate Captain Lawson Crouse said of the win. “Obviously I feel like (Dylan Guenther) has been clutching in OT all season long. Incredible pass, incredible shot by (Keller). Definitely not the way we wanted the third period to go. But credit to our group. That's not easy. They scored two right away and then right into OT pretty much so credit to the group for having the right mindset and being able to get the win.”

Post-Game Video

PLAYER INTERVIEWS: Crouse | Keller
COACH INTERVIEW: André Tourigny

Utah had nine players on the scoresheet and four different goal scorers: Crouse, JJ Peterka, Alexander Kerfoot, and Keller. Crouse opened the scoring 5:20 into the game when he capitalized off the rebound of Guenther’s shot that had gone wide and bounced to Crouse.

Four minutes later, Peterka redirected in a pass from Clayton Keller and doubled Utah’s lead. The team discussed the need for a strong net front presence, especially against Winnipeg’s goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, and the team delivered. Alexander Kerfoot scored his first of the season in his second game back from injury. It was a quick passing play that finished with Kerfoot’s goal to give Utah 3-0 lead in the second period. Three of the Mammoth’s four lines contributed a goal in the first 40 minutes.

“Yes, great. I think anytime you get everyone contributing, it's a good feeling,” Crouse shared. “Obviously an even better one when you see a guy like Kerfoot get one after a long start to his season. We're so happy and proud to have him back in our lineup. He fills a big hole for our group as a leader. Just super proud and happy for him.”

“He’s such a great player,” Keller said of Kerfoot. “He can play anywhere in the lineup. He’s a great leader, someone that we missed when he was out. Just all the little things that he does on the bench, during the game, in the locker room. I can’t say enough great things about Kerf and how good of a person he is and player as well.”

With one game left before the winter break, the Mammoth will look to build off the lessons they learned in tonight’s win.

“Well, I can’t say that today was a Picasso, to be honest,” Tourigny shared. “We were nervous with the puck in our zone, but we were at the offensive blue line, turning the puck over. That is a teaching moment. The intention was right, but we still have to grow, understand it, and buy in 100%. They opened the door, they came in, and that could have hurt us big time. Every point is important. We have one more game before Christmas, and it will be a good test. It is the best team in the league, and we need to manage the game the right way.”

Additional Notes from Tonight

  • Karel Vejmelka won his 16th game of the year and stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.
  • Keller’s overtime winner is the fastest overtime goal in franchise history (per Mammoth PR).
  • Keller and Guenther have scored all five of Utah’s overtime winners this season and nine of 12 in franchise history (per Mammoth PR).

Upcoming Schedule

  • Dec. 23: UTA vs COL
  • Dec. 29: NSH vs UTA
  • Jan. 1: UTA vs NYI

