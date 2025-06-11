Year in Review: November

Take a look back at new additions to the organization and a full slate of games in Nov. 2024

YearInReview November
By Catherine Bogart
November was the first full month of the regular season, and the team was busy with 13 games including two longer road trips. In addition, the organization gained a key member and focused on the community. Let’s take a look back at November 2024!

On the Ice

November was a growing month for Utah; however, the team had some big wins and several standout performances.

In November, Karel Vejmelka was facing a strong Carolina Hurricanes team, one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Vejmelka’s 49 saves led Utah to a 4-1 win against the Hurricanes at home. More impressively, Vejmelka was a steady force in net through nine minutes of penalties in the third period. Vejmelka’s performance won the hearts of Utah fans in front of a sold-out Delta Center crowd.

The Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens, is known for being a difficult place to play. Between a passionate crowd and plenty of history, this game was an opportunity for Utah to secure a big two points in a legendary venue. The visitors did just that. Mikhail Sergachev’s goal with 27 seconds remaining in overtime sealed the win. It was a memorable first visit to the Bell Centre for the league’s newest franchise.

Last but not least, the biggest win of the month came on Nov. 30, a 6-0 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights. Jaxson Stauber’s 29 save performance earned him his first NHL shutout and was the first shutout in franchise history. Utah had 11 different names on the scoresheet and Nick Schmaltz’s two goals paced the group. Clayton Keller, Alexander Kerfoot, Logan Cooley, and Michael Carcone each added a goal in the win.

UTA at VGK | Recap

Overall, Utah went 5-2-6 in November, and got stronger throughout the month. In the final week of November, Utah picked up points in four of five games and won three of those contests. In Utah’s final six games of the month, each of their three losses were by one goal, showing how competitive Utah was in those games.

Newest Member

On Nov. 11, Utah announced an important roster move – the organization’s first team dog, Archie. At just 13-weeks-old, Archie quickly became one of the most popular members of the team despite being the youngest.

Archie joined Utah in partnership with America’s VetDogs and America First Credit Union. Over a period of 14 to 16 months, Archie will be trained and become a service dog for a veteran or first responder.

Homecoming in Pittsburgh

It’s always extra special for players when they get to go home. For forward Logan Cooley, Utah’s game in Pittsburgh on Nov. 23 was a great homecoming. Not only did he see family and friends, his two assists helped Utah beat the Penguins, 6-1. Cooley reflected on the opportunity to play in a rink where he grew up watching games:

“It’s pretty cool playing in the rink where I watched a lot of Penguins games,” said Cooley. “I remember sitting in the stands and hoping that one day I’d be on that ice. Now that it’s finally true, you look around and realize that it's not a dream anymore, you're actually doing it.”

Giving Back

The NHL celebrates Hockey Fights Cancer every November and Utah made sure to take part. On Nov. 27, Utah players visited the Huntsman Cancer Institute to visit with patients and share support.

On Nov. 29, the organization hosted its first Hockey Fights Cancer game. It was a packed night celebrating cancer survivors, supporting everyone in the fight, and remembering those who have been impacted by cancer.

13-year-old Porter Kellum received a once-in-a-lifetime experience where he met the team, watched warmups from the bench, and participated in the ceremonial puck drop. Throughout the game, there were in-game activations and exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise. It was an impactful night supporting the community.

Growing the Game

At the end of November, Utah announced multiple initiatives and programs focused on developing youth hockey throughout the state. From street hockey leagues to Learn to Play programming, the organization was focused on introducing the Beehive State to hockey. Utah also created programming to teach the sport and give kids in schools the opportunity to learn hockey.

Social Spotlight

While rehabbing their injuries, Sean Durzi and John Marino spent time out in the community participating in different side quests. One of their most memorable ones in November? Flipping the Switch for FM100.3!

On June 13 we will take a look back at December 2024!

