Year in Review: November

November was the first full month of the regular season, and the team was busy with 13 games including two longer road trips. In addition, the organization gained a key member and focused on the community. Let’s take a look back at November 2024!

On the Ice

November was a growing month for Utah; however, the team had some big wins and several standout performances.

In November, Karel Vejmelka was facing a strong Carolina Hurricanes team, one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Vejmelka’s 49 saves led Utah to a 4-1 win against the Hurricanes at home. More impressively, Vejmelka was a steady force in net through nine minutes of penalties in the third period. Vejmelka’s performance won the hearts of Utah fans in front of a sold-out Delta Center crowd.

The Bell Centre, home of the Montreal Canadiens, is known for being a difficult place to play. Between a passionate crowd and plenty of history, this game was an opportunity for Utah to secure a big two points in a legendary venue. The visitors did just that. Mikhail Sergachev’s goal with 27 seconds remaining in overtime sealed the win. It was a memorable first visit to the Bell Centre for the league’s newest franchise.