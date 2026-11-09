Dallas Stars claim goaltender Rémi Poirier off of waivers from Washington

Originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Poirier has spent parts of the last four seasons with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League. In 137 regular-season AHL games, the 6-foot-3, 211-pound goaltender has posted a 70-51-16 record with a .908 save percentage, 2.76 goals-against average and six shutouts. He won a career-best 27 games in 2025-26, which was the second-most in the League that year, and he was tied for eighth in the AHL with a .912 save percentage. A native of Farnham, Quebec, Poirier has also appeared in 23 postseason games for Texas, posting an 11-9 record with a .909 save percentage, 2.42 goals-against average and three shutouts in those contests.