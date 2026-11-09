Dallas Stars claim goaltender Rémi Poirier off of waivers from Washington

The 25-year-old was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft

remi claimed
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has claimed goaltender Rémi Poirier off of waivers from Washington. Poirier rejoins the Stars after splitting the start of the 2026-27 season with the Capitals and New Jersey Devils.

“Rémi is a tremendous young man and we are happy to welcome him back to Dallas,” said Nill. “He’s had an unconventional journey this season, but we are thankful to have him rejoining our organization.”

Originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Poirier has spent parts of the last four seasons with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League. In 137 regular-season AHL games, the 6-foot-3, 211-pound goaltender has posted a 70-51-16 record with a .908 save percentage, 2.76 goals-against average and six shutouts. He won a career-best 27 games in 2025-26, which was the second-most in the League that year, and he was tied for eighth in the AHL with a .912 save percentage. A native of Farnham, Quebec, Poirier has also appeared in 23 postseason games for Texas, posting an 11-9 record with a .909 save percentage, 2.42 goals-against average and three shutouts in those contests.

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