Game Day Guide: Jets vs Stars

View the latest information on the matchup against Winnipeg, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

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By Stars Staff

When: Thursday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center 

TV: Prime Video

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 p.m. South Entrance

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Stars Foundation

Promotional Schedule: Military Appreciation Night

 
Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
10-5-2 (6-4-0 Home)
8-8-3 (3-4-2 Away)
Rank
22 points (4th in Central)
19 points (6th in Central)
Power Play
27.5% (11-for-40)
23.7% (14-for-59)
Penalty Kill
89.7% (52-for-58)
73.7% (42-for-57)

Last 10 Games
7-2-1
4-5-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night for the second of four matchups this season. The Stars defeated the Jets in their first contest this season on Oct. 22 in Dallas — a 3-2 overtime win. The two teams will meet again on Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 in Winnipeg.
  • Dallas is 70-49-10 all-time vs. Winnipeg, including a 40-20-6 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned wins in their last five consecutive games played against the Jets and nine of their last 13 games played against them, dating back to Nov. 11, 2023 (9-4-0). Dallas has also earned wins in four of their last five games played vs. Winnipeg at American Airlines Center (4-1-0).
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen enters Thursday's matchup riding a five-game point streak against the Jets, collecting 11 points (2-9—11) during that span. Four of those five games have been multi-point outings. In 36 career games played vs. Winnipeg, Rantanen has registered 39 points (12-27—39) and two game-winning goals, averaging 1.08 points per game.
  • Forward Roope Hintz enters Thursday's contest riding a four-game point streak against the Jets, earning six points (3-3—6) during that span, including putting up a multi-goal game and overtime winner in Dallas’ last meeting against them on Oct. 22. In all, Hintz has collected 15 points (6-9—15) in 24 career games played vs. Winnipeg with a plus-minus rating of +4.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (2-9—11, 5 GP) Tyler Seguin (30-25—55, 53 GP)
Roope Hintz (3-3—6, 4 GP) Jamie Benn (19-26—45, 53 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-5—5, 4 GP) Matt Duchene (18-22—40, 51 GP)
Jamie Benn (2-1—3, 2 GP) Mikko Rantanen (12-27—39, 36 GP)
 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Thomas Harley tied his single-game career high with three points (1-2—3) in Dallas’ last game, a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 7. It also marked as the second time in his career that all three points came on the power play, becoming the eighth defenseman in franchise history to achieve the feat multiple times according to NHL Stats. Harley’s second assist of the night was the 150th of his career (40-110—150), making him the 18th defenseman in franchise history (and 12th in Dallas Stars team history) to record 150 points for the team. He is also the third defenseman drafted in 2015 to reach the 150-point plateau. He now enters Thursday's matchup having put up six points (2-4—6) in his last four games played. In all, Harley has totaled 11 points (2-9—11) through 17 games played this season, which is tied with Heiskanen for the most among Stars defensemen this season. Both goals that Harley has scored this season have been game-winning goals, which is just two shy of matching his career high of four that he set last season. In his career against Winnipeg, Harley has recorded eight points (2-6—8) in 16 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +4 and averaging 19:55 of time on ice per game.

Jets forward Cole Perfetti tallied two assists in Winnipeg's last game — a 4-2 win against the New Jersey Devils — and now enters Thursday's contest riding a three-game point streak, collecting five points (1-4—5) during that span. In all, Perfetti has compiled 16 points (7-9—16) in 19 games played this season, ranking third on the team in scoring. Additionally, he is tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (2), power-play points (8) and takeaways (9). In his career against Dallas, Perfetti has notched nine points (3-6—9) through 15 games played, upholding a plus-minus rating of +4.

First Shift 🏒

The Stars have traditionally been a good penalty killing team, ranking fourth in the league since the team moved to Texas in 1993.

But the Lads in Victory Green hit a speed bump last year, ranking 17th while struggling with some inconsistency.

The downturn was balanced by having the most prolific power play in the league, but it still ate at the PKers, who wanted to fix things this year. So far, so good. Dallas is currently tied for first in the league in penalty killing success rate at 89.7 percent.

It’s been a big reason the team sits third in GAA at 2.29 and the team is 10-5-2, despite some offensive struggles.

“It’s a huge part of who we are,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “It’s not just how many, but when. We have come up with some big kills that have helped us win games.”

In a 4-3 win over San Jose on Saturday, the Stars killed 5 of 6 penalties and only allowed one goal on a two-man advantage. It’s been a great trend for Dallas early in the season.

“I just think everyone is connected,” said defenseman Tyler Myers, who played 6:03 shorthanded in that game. “We’re pressuring at the right time, we’re not taking ourselves out of it very often, and when we do we have people to back us up.”

As good as Myers and Esa Lindell have been on defense, the PK is loaded. Heiskanen is a regular when he is healthy, and stepped up big when Lindell was hurt for five games. In addition, the forward group is balanced, with Sam Steel, Radek Faksa, Oskar Bäck and Arttu Hyry each playing key roles, and Colin Blackwell and Joel Kiviranta subbing in when needed.

It’s a good rotation.

“We’ve got lots of guys who take pride in checking, who take pride in blocking shots and getting in lanes,” Gulutzan said. “Their attention to defensive detail is very high. You see that in our 5-on-5 numbers and you see it in our PK numbers. We very rarely beat ourselves.”

Lindell is a big reason for that. He played 7:24 shorthanded on Saturday and typically leads the NHL in shorthanded time on ice. In his 778-game NHL career, Lindell has played 300 more shorthanded minutes than any other player in that span.

“He’s very efficient,” said Myers. “It doesn’t ever look like he’s stressing himself out there, but he’s always in the right position. He could probably stay out there the whole two minutes.”

That attitude is contagious.

“Everybody sees it,” said Steel. “He’s special. His reads are so good, same with his stick. He’s so composed back there, he keeps everybody calm.”

The PK is led by assistant coach Alain Nasreddine, and both players and fellow coaches say he is a big part of the success.

“Nas is always there for us,” said Steel. “He comes down to the end of the bench and makes some small micro adjustments. He’s always on top of that.”

Gulutzan said Nasreddine is like that before each game, scouting the opposing power play and finding different ways to make things difficult. Of course, the goaltending of Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith is always there to help out, and the combination seems to work.

“It seems like we’re making the right reads most of the time, and I think that’s because everyone is doing their job and that makes it easier,” Myers said.

Key Numbers 🔢

11

Stars forward Rantanen has tallied 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) in a 5-game point streak against the Winnipeg Jets.

15

Jets forward Kyle Connor has scored 15 goals in 19 games, tied for third most in the NHL this season.

6-4-0

The Stars are 6-4-0 at home this season for a .600 points percentage, 18th best in the NHL right now. Dallas was 26-11-4 for a .683 points percentage last season, fifth best in the league.

He Said It 📢

“He needs to take some steps if he’s going to play. The encouraging part is, every day, you feel a little bit better. He’s dealt with this before over his career, and said once it starts to go, it goes quickly. So we’re just hoping that happens.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on defenseman Heiskanen, who is trying to recover from an upper body injury

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Buffalo Sabres
November 14
7:00 PM CDT
American Airlines Center
Florida Panthers
November 15
7:00 PM CDT
American Airlines Center
Vegas Golden Knights
November 17
9:00pm CDT
T-Mobile Arena

 

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