FIRST STAR – ROBERT THOMAS, C, ST. LOUIS BLUES

Thomas paced the NHL with 2-8—10 and a +11 rating in four games to propel the Blues (13-9-2, 28 points) to a perfect week as they climbed into the final Wild Card position in the Western Conference. Thomas collected three points in each of his first three appearances of the week, registering 1-2—3 and a +4 rating in an 8-6 victory over the Anaheim Ducks Nov. 17, logging 0-3—3 (his 13th career three-assist performance and first since April 5, 2025) and a +3 rating in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins Nov. 19, and posting 1-2—3 and a +2 rating in a 9-6 triumph versus the New Jersey Devils Nov. 21. In doing so, Thomas became the seventh different player in St. Louis history to record three straight three-point games and the first to achieve the feat since Keith Tkachuk from Dec. 1-10, 2005 (6-6—12 in 4 GP). Thomas added an assist on the tying goal (and finished with a +2 rating) as the Blues rallied for a 5-4 shootout victory against the Edmonton Oilers Nov. 22, marking the first time in franchise history that the team has overcome a three-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes of regulation en route to a win. The 27-year-old Thomas, in his ninth NHL season and first as the Blues’ captain, tops St. Louis with 5-19—24 and a +10 rating through 24 total contests.