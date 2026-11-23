NEW YORK -- St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas, Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger and Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Sam Rinzel have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 22.
Thomas leads 3 Stars of the Week
Blues captain, Stars goalie Oettinger, Blackhawks defenseman Rinzel earn honors
FIRST STAR – ROBERT THOMAS, C, ST. LOUIS BLUES
Thomas paced the NHL with 2-8—10 and a +11 rating in four games to propel the Blues (13-9-2, 28 points) to a perfect week as they climbed into the final Wild Card position in the Western Conference. Thomas collected three points in each of his first three appearances of the week, registering 1-2—3 and a +4 rating in an 8-6 victory over the Anaheim Ducks Nov. 17, logging 0-3—3 (his 13th career three-assist performance and first since April 5, 2025) and a +3 rating in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins Nov. 19, and posting 1-2—3 and a +2 rating in a 9-6 triumph versus the New Jersey Devils Nov. 21. In doing so, Thomas became the seventh different player in St. Louis history to record three straight three-point games and the first to achieve the feat since Keith Tkachuk from Dec. 1-10, 2005 (6-6—12 in 4 GP). Thomas added an assist on the tying goal (and finished with a +2 rating) as the Blues rallied for a 5-4 shootout victory against the Edmonton Oilers Nov. 22, marking the first time in franchise history that the team has overcome a three-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes of regulation en route to a win. The 27-year-old Thomas, in his ninth NHL season and first as the Blues’ captain, tops St. Louis with 5-19—24 and a +10 rating through 24 total contests.
SECOND STAR – JAKE OETTINGER, G, DALLAS STARS
Oettinger went 3-0-0 with a 1.94 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and one shutout to help the Stars (15-6-2, 32 points) extend their winning streak to five games (dating to Nov. 14) en route to moving into second place in the Central Division. He opened the week with a pair of comeback victories against the Vegas Golden Knights, turning aside 24 shots as Dallas overcame a 3-1 deficit in the final 1:18 of regulation for a 4-3 overtime win Nov. 17 and denying 27 shots as the Stars scored the tying goal with 3:02 left in the third period on the way to a 4-3 shootout triumph Nov. 19. Oettinger then was perfect in a 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins Nov. 22, making 33 saves (including 14 in the final frame) for his League-leading fifth shutout of the campaign and the 21st of his NHL career. The 27-year-old Oettinger owns a 13-4-1 record through 18 total appearances this season, additionally ranking among the top goaltenders (minimum: 8 GP) in wins (t-2nd; 13), goals-against average (5th; 2.13) and save percentage (10th; .909).
THIRD STAR – SAM RINZEL, D, CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
Rinzel led NHL defensemen with 1-7—8 in four contests to power the Blackhawks (8-14-2, 18 points) to a 3-1-0 week. He collected three assists, his first career three-point performance, in a 6-3 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs Nov. 17. Rinzel then assisted on both Chicago goals in a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets Nov. 19. He followed that with 1-2—3, his fifth straight multi-assist outing capped by his first career overtime goal, in a 4-3 victory against the Calgary Flames Nov. 21 before being held off the scoresheet in a 6-3 win versus the Vancouver Canucks Nov. 22. The 22-year-old Rinzel, a first-round pick (25th overall) from the 2022 NHL Draft, paces Blackhawks blueliners and ranks fourth on the entire team with 2-15—17 through 23 total games this season.
GEICO’s “Fourth Star” program shines a light on the fans who bring energy, passion and unwavering support to their teams. It feels good to go all in with the loudest, proudest fans. Click here to review last season’s “Fourth Star” videos.