FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars and Fifth Third Bank announced that Comerica Center will become Fifth Third Arena beginning today.
Dallas Stars, Fifth Third Bank announce rebrand of Comerica Center to Fifth Third Arena
“We are excited to usher in a new era for Frisco’s premier entertainment venue,” Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said
“We are excited to usher in a new era for Frisco’s premier entertainment venue,” Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts said. “Fifth Third Bank’s commitment to North Texas and our community makes them the ideal naming rights partner for this arena.”
Fifth Third completed its merger with Comerica in February 2026, creating the ninth-largest U.S. bank. Following its merger with Comerica, Fifth Third has significantly expanded its presence across Texas and now operates 50 financial centers in North Texas, with plans to open 60 additional locations in the market. Fifth Third opened its first Texas financial center in Frisco in April 2026, providing a strong local connection to Fifth Third Arena. Additionally, the bank is establishing its Texas regional headquarters in Dallas at Preston Center, along with recently announcing a five-year, $3.1 billion commitment to drive community impact and economic mobility across Texas.
“As Fifth Third grows in Texas, Fifth Third Arena will be a visible symbol of our long-term commitment to North Texas,” Fifth Third North Texas Region President Brian Enzler said. “We’re proud to build on our strong partnership with the Dallas Stars and deepen our connection to Frisco and communities across the region.”
As part of the rebrand to Fifth Third Arena, the Dallas Stars and Fifth Third Bank will launch Fifth Third Community Skates on the first Saturday of every month beginning on Saturday, Dec. 5. The inaugural community skate runs from 3:30 – 5 p.m. and features appearances by Victor E. Green and the Dallas Stars Ice Girls. Throughout the year, select sessions will have special themes or community giveback initiatives, such as holiday food drives and back-to-school supply collections. For more information, please click here.
ABOUT FIFTH THIRD ARENA:
Fifth Third Arena is a dynamic sports and entertainment venue located in Frisco, Texas. It houses the practice facility for the Dallas Stars (NHL) and also hosts the Texas Legends (NBA G League) and the Dallas Pulse (Major League Volleyball). With seating for over 6,000 it is a popular site for concerts, family shows, graduation ceremonies, corporate events, and other live entertainment. A recent multi-million-dollar renovation will introduce four new video boards, ribbon boards, audio system, new seats, and a party deck.
ABOUT FIFTH THIRD BANK:
Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact.
Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is to be the one bank people most value and trust.
Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.