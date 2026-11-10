Dallas Stars, Fifth Third Bank announce rebrand of Comerica Center to Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third completed its merger with Comerica in February 2026, creating the ninth-largest U.S. bank. Following its merger with Comerica, Fifth Third has significantly expanded its presence across Texas and now operates 50 financial centers in North Texas, with plans to open 60 additional locations in the market. Fifth Third opened its first Texas financial center in Frisco in April 2026, providing a strong local connection to Fifth Third Arena. Additionally, the bank is establishing its Texas regional headquarters in Dallas at Preston Center, along with recently announcing a five-year, $3.1 billion commitment to drive community impact and economic mobility across Texas.