Fresh faces: Making sense of the newest additions to the Stars lineup

Are Matt Dumba, Ilya Lyubushkin and Brendan Smith better than Suter, Hakanpää and Joel Hanley? I think you can make the argument that they are. At the very least, they are different. Dumba is 29, 10 years younger than Suter, has averaged 20:37 per game in his career and was over 20 minutes a game with Arizona last season. He’s not a big scorer, but he has some skill. He also has a bit of an edge, which Stars fans saw in the Minnesota series. That can be a bad thing, but it also is an element the team is missing. Dallas was 32nd in penalty minutes last season. The Stars were second to last in hits. That self-control is part of what made the team good, but it was also something you would have liked to see bumped up a little bit.