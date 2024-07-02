Stars sign Colin Blackwell to a one-year contract

The Massachusetts native has recorded 74 points in 235 career regular-season games with Nashville, the New York Rangers, Seattle, Toronto and Chicago

Colin_Signed_070224
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Colin Blackwell to a one-year, one-way contract, which will run through the 2024-25 season. The one-year deal is worth $775,000.

Blackwell, 31, posted 12 points (8-4—12) in 44 regular-season games with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign. His eight goals were the second-most of his career, while he tied his single-season high in game-winning tallies (2).

"Colin is a skilled forward who adds depth and experience to our lineup," said Nill. "We're looking forward to him joining us for the upcoming season."

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound forward has recorded 74 points (35-39—74) in 235 career regular-season games with Nashville, the New York Rangers, Seattle, Toronto and Chicago. He's also skated in seven career Stanley Cup Playoff games (all with Toronto), tallying two points (1-1—2).

Hailing from North Andover, Massachusetts, Blackwell helped Team USA earn bronze at the 2021 IIHF World Championship where he recorded four goals (4-0—4) in 10 games.

Blackwell was originally selected by San Jose in the seventh round (194th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Stars trade Radek Faksa to St. Louis for future considerations

Stars announce 2024-25 regular-season schedule

Stars sign Duchene, Smith on first day of NHL free agency

Stars sign Cameron Hughes to a one-year, two-way Contract

Stars sign Matt Dumba to a two-year contract

Stars sign Kole Lind to a one-year, two-way contract

Stars sign Kyle Capobianco to a two-year contract

Stars sign Ilya Lyubushkin to a three-year contract

Stars sign Matt Duchene to a one-year contract

Stars sign Casey DeSmith to a three-year contract

Stars sign Nils Lundkvist to a one-year contract

Stars sign Brendan Smith to a one-year contract

Stars sign Sam Steel to a one-year contract

Stars 2024-25 home opener scheduled for October 12 vs Islanders

Stars announce qualifying offer

Stars announce 2024 development camp roster

Stars conclude Day Two of the 2024 NHL Draft

Stars acquire Max Ellis and 2026 pick from Maple Leafs