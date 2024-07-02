FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Colin Blackwell to a one-year, one-way contract, which will run through the 2024-25 season. The one-year deal is worth $775,000.
Stars sign Colin Blackwell to a one-year contract
Blackwell, 31, posted 12 points (8-4—12) in 44 regular-season games with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign. His eight goals were the second-most of his career, while he tied his single-season high in game-winning tallies (2).
"Colin is a skilled forward who adds depth and experience to our lineup," said Nill. "We're looking forward to him joining us for the upcoming season."
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound forward has recorded 74 points (35-39—74) in 235 career regular-season games with Nashville, the New York Rangers, Seattle, Toronto and Chicago. He's also skated in seven career Stanley Cup Playoff games (all with Toronto), tallying two points (1-1—2).
Hailing from North Andover, Massachusetts, Blackwell helped Team USA earn bronze at the 2021 IIHF World Championship where he recorded four goals (4-0—4) in 10 games.
Blackwell was originally selected by San Jose in the seventh round (194th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.