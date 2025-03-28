Last line of defense: Casey DeSmith putting together impressive run in Stars’ homestretch

“I had maybe some higher dollar amount offers out there, but that’s not why I play the game,” DeSmith said. “I want a chance to win the Cup. I’m not as young as I used to be and I’m coming down to it. I want to have at least three more years of a chance to win the Cup. This is a veteran team that has been there but hasn’t quite broken through. All the pieces are there and the culture is there. It just seemed like a really good fit for me.”