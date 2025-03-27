Game Day Guide: Stars at Flames

When: Thursday, March 27 at 8:00 PM CT
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Calgary
Dallas Stars
Calgary Flames
Record
46-21-4 (19-14-2 Away)
34-25-11 (19-11-5 Home)
Rank
96 Points (2nd in Central)
79 Points (4th in Pacific)
Power Play
22.6% (48-for-212)
21.4% (43-for-201)
Penalty Kill
84.3% (162-for-192)
74.4% (151-for-203)
Last 10 Games
6-2-2
6-2-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (10-6—16, 10 GP)
Jamie Benn (23-23—46, 45 GP)
Jamie Benn (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (11-19—30, 48 GP)
Matt Duchene (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (11-18—29, 47 GP)
Roope Hintz (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (11-13—24, 21 GP)
Stars forward Wyatt Johnston has three points (2-1—3) in his last five games. He enters Thursday's matchup riding a two-game point streak vs. Calgary, earning three points (2-1—3) in those games. In all, Johnston has six points (5-1—6) in eight career games played against the Flames. In 70 games played this season, Johnston sits fourth in goals (26), assists (37) and points (63) among Stars skaters. Johnston also has been playing at a point-per-game pace on the road since Jan. 12, totaling 15 points (6-9—15) in 15 games played.
Flames forward Nazem Kadri enters Thursday's contest riding a four-game point streak (5-1—6). Kadri leads Calgary skaters in goals (28) and is second in points (54) and third in assists (26). He scored his 300th NHL career goal on March 25 vs. Seattle and is three assists shy of 400 career assists and three points shy of 700 career points. In his career against Dallas, Kadri has registered 26 points (11-15—26) in 28 games, including having points in four of his last five games (2-3—5).
The Stars had an optional practice last week and on the ice were two players who had been healthy scratches, backup goalie Casey DeSmith and Robertson.
That’s not unusual. The 25-year-old winger has always been a rink rat. He’s often the first man on the ice and usually the last man off.
Asked what his thinking was on this day, Robertson said, “Well, we were at the arena, so why not go?”
Robertson was a regular to take the ice with Scott Wedgewood in recent years and is a constant companion for DeSmith.
“The majority of the time, it’s for the goalies, so I go out to help the goalies and try to work on some stuff and score some goals,” Robertson said. “Those are the moments when you can have the most fun, so I enjoy it.”
By “helping,” Robertson often is tormenting the netminders with all manner of crazy shots and even crazier celebrations. But it is all in fun. And, he also has a pretty good plan every time he’s on the practice ice. When he’s left to his own devices, the team’s leading goal scorer is using the time to hone his craft.
“Goal scorers want to score, it’s like oxygen for them, and you can see that in him,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “He works very hard at that part of his game.”
Since Jan. 1, Robertson ranks first in the NHL with 23 goals and fifth in points with 43. That’s huge when you consider he had foot surgery in the summer and had a very slow start to the season.
“It’s taken time,” Robertson said. “It was a process, but you work through it.”
A lot of that work was done at practice. Robertson takes great pride in getting on the ice as much as possible. He usually won’t take “the option” to skip when it is offered, and he also looks to stay on the ice when the team and League breaks for a period of time. During the 4 Nations Face-Off, Robertson went to Florida with his brother Nick, who plays for the Maple Leafs, and the two skated and worked out with a trainer.
“That took a little planning,” Robertson admitted when asked how much he thinks about practices. “I knew I wanted to get away and I didn’t want to go back home to Michigan and skate, it was depressing weather there. We wanted to go to Florida, and we had a blast.”
He also came out with a hot hand afterward and has been a key player in the Stars making a great run after the tournament. Now, he wants to keep it going into the playoffs.
“You want to set yourself up as well as possible,” Robertson said. “It’s ramping up for the playoffs. You want to get rid of the insecurities that we have in our game right now. We just need to be more connected on the ice, having five players available at all times, whether that’s the forecheck or the breakouts, all of it is being connected. If you do that, you have more time with the puck and less time defending. It’s the recipe we’ve used the whole time I’ve been in Dallas. It’s slipped away the last couple of weeks, but hopefully we can get better at that.”
And if anyone is going to help the Stars be prepared, Robertson is front and center.
“He’s honest about his own game, and I think that helps him,” DeBoer said. “He’s a smart player, a creative player, and he definitely loves scoring.”
7-2-0
The Stars are 7-2-0 on the second night of a back-to-back this season, including winning five in a row. That is the top mark in the NHL.
.934
In his past seven starts, Stars goalie DeSmith is 6-0-1 with a 1.98 GAA and .934 save percentage.
16.0
Dallas ranks second in the NHL in giveaways at 16.0 per game. Calgary ranks fifth at 15.4.
“He’s got a real quiet confidence to him where he’s never overwhelmed. We called him up after spending the entire year in the American League [in 2023] and he played 20-plus minutes every night to the Conference Final two years ago. He went on another Conference Final run last year where he played big minutes against top people. Unflappable is a term I used with him, so I knew he had that in him. For me, it was just getting him comfortable with the group. I thought pairing him with Drew Doughty was really helpful for him. He delivered under crazy, tough circumstances.”
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer when asked what he has learned about Thomas Harley after serving as an assistant coach with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Seattle Kraken
March 29
9:30 PM CT
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle Kraken
March 31
9:00 PM CT
Climate Pledge Arena
April 3
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center