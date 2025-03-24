Dallas Stars sign forward Ayrton Martino to a two-year entry-level contract

In four seasons with Clarkson, Martino, who stands at 5’11” and 186 pounds, totaled 145 points (50-95—145) in 144 games. He has led his team in assists in each of his last three seasons and was the Golden Knights’ top scorer in 2024-25 and 2022-23. Martino earned several honors throughout the course of his collegiate career: he was named to the All-ECAC Third Team in 2022-23 and the ECAC All-Rookie Team in 2021-22 in addition to being named to the ECAC All-Academic Team in each of his first three seasons.