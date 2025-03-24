Dallas Stars sign forward Ayrton Martino to a two-year entry-level contract

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Ayrton Martino to a two-year, entry-level contract that will begin in 2025-26. Martino will report to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the year.
The 22-year-old is a top ten finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which is awarded to the top NCAA men’s player each season.
Martino, 22, recently finished his four-year collegiate career at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York. In 39 games with the Golden Knights, Martino recorded 51 points (25-26—51) and set NCAA career highs in both goals and points. He led his team in goals, assists, points and power-play goals (8), and he was tied for fourth in scoring among all NCAA skaters. Martino’s efforts this season earned him ECAC Player of the Year honors and he is a top ten finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, which is awarded to the top NCAA men’s player each season.
In four seasons with Clarkson, Martino, who stands at 5’11” and 186 pounds, totaled 145 points (50-95—145) in 144 games. He has led his team in assists in each of his last three seasons and was the Golden Knights’ top scorer in 2024-25 and 2022-23. Martino earned several honors throughout the course of his collegiate career: he was named to the All-ECAC Third Team in 2022-23 and the ECAC All-Rookie Team in 2021-22 in addition to being named to the ECAC All-Academic Team in each of his first three seasons.
Prior to his NCAA career, the Toronto native played one season (2020-21) for the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) and two seasons for the St. Michael's Buzzers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL). He was originally selected by Dallas in the third round (73rd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.