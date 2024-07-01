Stars sign Brendan Smith to a one-year contract

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Brendan Smith to a one-year contract, which will run through the 2024-25 season. The one-year deal is worth $1 million.
The 35-year-old blueliner recorded 15 points in 63 games with New Jersey in 2023-24, tying his career high in goals
Smith, 35, recorded 15 points (5-10—15) in 63 games with New Jersey in 2023-24, his second season with the Devils and 13th in the NHL. He tied his career high in goals (5) and posted 15 points in a season for the first time since 2015-16 with Detroit. Smith also set career highs in hits (117) and blocked shots (101).
"Brendan gives us an added layer of depth and experience on defense," said Nill. "As a veteran of nearly 700 NHL games, he knows what it takes to be successful at this level. His leadership will also be invaluable to the group. We're happy to have him under contract for the upcoming season."
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound blueliner has recorded 138 points (38-100—138) and 754 penalty minutes in 694 career regular-season games with Detroit, the New York Rangers, Carolina and New Jersey. He's also appeared in 59 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, registering 15 points (3-12—15) and a plus-11 rating.
A native of Mimico, Ontario, Smith was originally selected by Detroit in the first round (27th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.