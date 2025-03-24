Dallas Stars sign defenseman Trey Taylor to a two-year entry-level contract

Taylor, 23, recently finished his junior season at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York where he totaled 29 points (9-20—29) in 39 games and served as his team’s captain. His 29 points were a career high, ranked fourth on his team and were tied for ninth among all NCAA defensemen this season. Taylor’s 2024-25 campaign also tied for the eighth-highest scoring by a defenseman in program history, and his also set NCAA career highs in goals, assists and power-play goals (4). His performance this season earned him ECAC Best Defensive Defenseman honors for the second-consecutive season.