Dallas Stars sign defenseman Trey Taylor to a two-year entry-level contract

The 23-year-old earned ECAC Best Defensive Defenseman honors for the second-consecutive season.

By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Trey Taylor to a two-year, entry-level contract that will begin in 2025-26. Taylor will report to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the year.

Taylor, 23, recently finished his junior season at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York where he totaled 29 points (9-20—29) in 39 games and served as his team’s captain. His 29 points were a career high, ranked fourth on his team and were tied for ninth among all NCAA defensemen this season. Taylor’s 2024-25 campaign also tied for the eighth-highest scoring by a defenseman in program history, and his also set NCAA career highs in goals, assists and power-play goals (4). His performance this season earned him ECAC Best Defensive Defenseman honors for the second-consecutive season.

The 6’2”, 200-pound defenseman played three seasons (2022-23 to 2024-25) for the Golden Knights, recording 55 points (16-39—55) in 110 NCAA games. He earned several league and team recognitions: He was named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team, the ECAC Best Defensive Defenseman and his team’s Defensive Player of the Year. Prior to his NCAA career, the Richmond, British Columbia native played one season for the Youngstown Phantoms of the Unites States Hockey League (USHL) where he had 43 points (10-33—43) in 53 regular-season games and earned All-USHL Third Team honors.

