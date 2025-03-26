Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

When: Wednesday, March 26 at 9:00 PM CT
Where: Rogers Place
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Edmonton
Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
45-21-4 (18-14-2 Away)
41-24-5 (22-11-3 Home)
Rank
94 Points (2nd in Central)
87 Points (3rd in Pacific)
Power Play
22.5% (47-for-209)
25.7% (45-for-175)
Penalty Kill
85.0% (158-for-186)
76.7% (132-for-172)
Last 10 Games
6-2-2
6-3-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (1-3—4, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (15-30—45, 47 GP)
Matt Duchene (2-1—3, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (25-18—43, 45 GP)
Mason Marchment (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (12-15—27, 30 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (9-11—20, 21 GP)
Stars defenseman Thomas Harley enters Wednesday's matchup riding a two-game point streak, earning three points (2-1—3) in those games. Harley also has six points (3-3—6) in his last five games, including putting up a two-goal performance on March 22 vs. Philadelphia, which brought his season total up to 15, matching his career high that he set last season. He is the third defenseman in franchise history to record consecutive 15-goal seasons according to NHL Stats. Harley’s 22 points (8-14—22) since Jan. 31 were the second-most during that span among all NHL defensemen entering play Tuesday, trailing only Colorado’s Cale Makar (8-17—25). In his career against Edmonton, Harley has four points (1-3—4) in five games played against the Oilers.
Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard has 10 points (4-6—10) in his last 11 games, including a seven-game point streak from March 1 to March 14, becoming the second defenseman in Oilers history (last: Paul Coffey) to have three different seven-game point streaks according to NHL Stats. Bouchard leads Oilers blueliners in points (13-42—55) which ranks him fourth among all NHL defensemen this season entering play Tuesday. In his career against Dallas, Bouchard has nine points (2-7—9) in 11 games.
The assimilation of Rantanen has been a process.
Acquired at the NHL trade deadline on March 8, the 28-year-old forward was whisked away on a four-game road trip spread out across nine days that included a crazy trip back to Colorado, so getting four games at home this week was certainly welcome.
“It’s been good,” Rantanen said on Monday. “Off the ice, things have been settling in. It’s just trying to get more and more comfortable on the ice and build some chemistry and be patient.”
Rantanen played 10 seasons in Colorado, but when he and the Avalanche couldn’t agree on a contract extension, the pending UFA was dealt to Carolina in late January. With the Hurricanes, the two sides also couldn’t find a deal to keep Rantanen there, so then the trade to Dallas followed. Rantanen signed an eight-year extension that averages $12 million, so he was already coming to the Stars with a great state of mind, but there still are steps that have to be taken.
“He’s been traded twice, signs a new contract and is committed to a place for eight years, 4-Nations, the quick game where he had to return to Colorado,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “There’s been a ton of stuff on this guy in the past month or so.”
And yet, he has 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 8 games and is looking better every game.
“We all expected there to be some transition. It’s actually better than even I anticipated,” DeBoer said. “He’s picked up our systems quicker than I expected, and he’s fit into our group really quickly.”
Rantanen has taken the bull by the horns in that regard. A veteran of 640 NHL games and one of the longtime leaders on the Avalanche, he has been proactive in finding his fit with the Stars. DeBoer said there will always be a matter of players trying to defer to a scorer like Rantanen, and both the coach and player know that process takes time.
“I’ve tried to talk to guys and tell them to just play the game like you always have,” Rantanen said. “It’s about building chemistry and it will come over time. You’ve got to work on it, you’ve got to talk about plays and stuff. But I’m not worried, I think it will get better. I’ve got to talk more and just try to build it.”
Rantanen is primarily playing on a line with fellow Finn Roope Hintz and creative winger Robertson. DeBoer has shuffled things up at times, but that trio has a lot of potential. All three are big (Rantanen is listed at 6-4, while Robertson and Hintz are 6-3), and all three are unique in their approaches to the game. Hintz is one of the fastest skaters on the Stars, while Robertson is one of the more creative thinkers. That means there is much to learn, but that the trio can do it quickly.
“You’ve got to do some extra work,” Rantanen said. “The best way to build is in the game.”
Both Rantanen and Robertson like to watch shifts on an iPad during the game. By viewing a different perspective, players can immediately put to use any lessons they learn.
“I think it’s important to see what you can, especially with new linemates,” Rantanen said. “Things happen quick and if you can play with instinct instead of thinking, I think you play better. We’re trying to build on that.”
DeBoer said he’s good with whatever makes the players comfortable. And just as important as what happens on the ice, the coach said fitting in also is a key.
“There’s a lot of good things happening behind the scenes and things on the ice are getting better every night,” DeBoer said. “He’s not sitting and waiting for it to happen, he’s driving it. He wants to meet with his line, he wants video, he’s taking a real mature approach to it.”
And with the playoffs nearing, Rantanen said he knows the timeline is accelerated.
“It’s important to learn, especially now because it’s only 12 or 13 games to the playoffs,” Rantanen said. “It’s not like it’s preseason or we have 10 million practices together, so I think you’ve got to do some extra work.”
14.1
Edmonton ranks 32nd in hits per game at 14.1. Dallas rank 31st at 15.2
91
The Oilers lead the NHL in second period goals at 91 and rank seventh in second period goals allowed at 60.
31.9
Edmonton ranks first in shots on goal per game at 31.9. Dallas ranks 11th at 28.8.
“They hop over the boards, they play with detail, they forecheck with detail, they’re heavy and hard on pucks, and there’s no cute to their game. I think other lines can take all of those things from those guys.”
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer when asked what other lines can learn from the Stars’ fourth line
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.