Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

First Shift 🏒

The assimilation of Rantanen has been a process.

Acquired at the NHL trade deadline on March 8, the 28-year-old forward was whisked away on a four-game road trip spread out across nine days that included a crazy trip back to Colorado, so getting four games at home this week was certainly welcome.

“It’s been good,” Rantanen said on Monday. “Off the ice, things have been settling in. It’s just trying to get more and more comfortable on the ice and build some chemistry and be patient.”

Rantanen played 10 seasons in Colorado, but when he and the Avalanche couldn’t agree on a contract extension, the pending UFA was dealt to Carolina in late January. With the Hurricanes, the two sides also couldn’t find a deal to keep Rantanen there, so then the trade to Dallas followed. Rantanen signed an eight-year extension that averages $12 million, so he was already coming to the Stars with a great state of mind, but there still are steps that have to be taken.

“He’s been traded twice, signs a new contract and is committed to a place for eight years, 4-Nations, the quick game where he had to return to Colorado,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “There’s been a ton of stuff on this guy in the past month or so.”

And yet, he has 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 8 games and is looking better every game.

“We all expected there to be some transition. It’s actually better than even I anticipated,” DeBoer said. “He’s picked up our systems quicker than I expected, and he’s fit into our group really quickly.”

Rantanen has taken the bull by the horns in that regard. A veteran of 640 NHL games and one of the longtime leaders on the Avalanche, he has been proactive in finding his fit with the Stars. DeBoer said there will always be a matter of players trying to defer to a scorer like Rantanen, and both the coach and player know that process takes time.

“I’ve tried to talk to guys and tell them to just play the game like you always have,” Rantanen said. “It’s about building chemistry and it will come over time. You’ve got to work on it, you’ve got to talk about plays and stuff. But I’m not worried, I think it will get better. I’ve got to talk more and just try to build it.”

Rantanen is primarily playing on a line with fellow Finn Roope Hintz and creative winger Robertson. DeBoer has shuffled things up at times, but that trio has a lot of potential. All three are big (Rantanen is listed at 6-4, while Robertson and Hintz are 6-3), and all three are unique in their approaches to the game. Hintz is one of the fastest skaters on the Stars, while Robertson is one of the more creative thinkers. That means there is much to learn, but that the trio can do it quickly.

“You’ve got to do some extra work,” Rantanen said. “The best way to build is in the game.”

Both Rantanen and Robertson like to watch shifts on an iPad during the game. By viewing a different perspective, players can immediately put to use any lessons they learn.

“I think it’s important to see what you can, especially with new linemates,” Rantanen said. “Things happen quick and if you can play with instinct instead of thinking, I think you play better. We’re trying to build on that.”

DeBoer said he’s good with whatever makes the players comfortable. And just as important as what happens on the ice, the coach said fitting in also is a key.

“There’s a lot of good things happening behind the scenes and things on the ice are getting better every night,” DeBoer said. “He’s not sitting and waiting for it to happen, he’s driving it. He wants to meet with his line, he wants video, he’s taking a real mature approach to it.”

And with the playoffs nearing, Rantanen said he knows the timeline is accelerated.

“It’s important to learn, especially now because it’s only 12 or 13 games to the playoffs,” Rantanen said. “It’s not like it’s preseason or we have 10 million practices together, so I think you’ve got to do some extra work.”