Game Day Guide: Stars at Kraken

When: Saturday, March 29 at 9:30 PM CT
Where: Climate Pledge Arena
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Seattle Kraken
Record
46-21-4 (19-14-2 Away)
31-36-6 (17-15-5 Home)
Rank
96 Points (2nd in Central)
68 Points (7th in Pacific)
Power Play
22.4% (48-for-214)
19.6% (39-for-199)
Penalty Kill
84.2% (165-for-196)
77.0% (127-for-165)
Last 10 Games
6-2-2
5-3-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikael Granlund (1-6—7, 5 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (3-8—11, 10 GP)
Jamie Benn (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Mikael Granlund (2-9—11, 10 GP)
Thomas Harley (0-2—2, 2 GP)
Roope Hintz (5-5—10, 10 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (2-2—4, 2 GP)
Jason Robertson (4-6—10, 10 GP)
Stars forward Robertson enters Saturday's contest having five points (3-2—5) in his last two games. Robertson has been playing at a point-per-game pace on the road since Nov. 3, totaling 31 points (15-16—31) in 31 games played. His 18 road goals this year were tied for seventh in the NHL entering play Friday. Since Jan. 10, Robertson has scored 10 goals on the road, which topped the NHL during that span entering play Friday. Robertson also scored the sixth hat trick of his career (five regular season and one playoffs) in Dallas’ March 26 game – a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers. In his career against the Seattle, Robertson has tallied 10 points (4-6—10) in 10 games played.
Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz has five points in his last three games (4-1—5). Schwartz leads Kraken skaters in goals (23) while ranking third in points (45) and seventh in assists (22) this season. Since joining the Kraken in 2021-22, Schwartz is having his best year with Seattle, earning 45 points (23-22—45) in 73 games. In his career against Dallas, Schwartz has registered 20 points (9-11—20) in 38 games.
During one of the most unusual months in recent history for the Stars, it seems appropriate that they are ending it with a unique weekend in Seattle.
Dallas will play two games in the same arena in three days, a rarity in the NHL. But as the Lads in Victory Green navigate a strange and twisting road, this could actually give the team a little bit of rest and clarity.
The Stars have the third best record in the league this month at 9-2-2 and currently are on a seven-game points streak (5-0-2). Yet, they rank last in the league in shots on goal against this month (32.0) and are coming off back-to-back games where they have yielded 40-plus shots. On Thursday in a 5-2 win at Calgary, Dallas faced 107 shot attempts, the most this season.
“If you just look at the shot clock, I think you’d be making a mistake,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said.
That said, the Stars are in a weird place right now. They are 30th in the NHL in the month of March in shot attempt differential at 45.6 percent. They entered the month at 50.8 percent and were fifth in the league last season at 53.1 percent. They are second in giveaways at 16 per game, and while that is a statistic that has been debated, it has to mean something when the team is that far to the extreme.
Dallas has been without leading defenseman Heiskanen (knee surgery) for 22 games, and they definitely miss his ability to control the puck and eat up minutes. That said, they are finding ways to adjust. From Jan. 1 to March 1, Dallas ranked first in the NHL in record (16-6-1), first in scoring at 3.61 and second in goals against at 2.61. So, this team can weather a storm. And even in March, they are still eighth in scoring at 3.54 and 11th in goals against at 2.62.
So whatever ails Dallas is certainly fixable.
“We would have liked to have played a little bit more in their end, especially with the two-goal lead going into the third,” Wyatt Johnston said after the win in Calgary. “You don’t want to have to rely on the few number of chances that we’re getting. You want to be playing in their end, generating more chances than they are, That’s the best recipe for success, especially come playoff time.”
And that really is the key. While Dallas is jockeying with Winnipeg and Colorado for seeding in the Central Division, the real focus is to be playing the best hockey possible when the postseason begins.
Despite all the challenges, Dallas has four of the top 11 scorers in the NHL since Jan. 1. Robertson is fourth with 45 points (23 goals, 22 assists) in 36 games. Johnston (19 goals, 21 assists), Matt Duchene (14 goals, 26 assists) and Hintz (10 goals, 30 assists) each have 40 points in that span. Of course, that just adds to how intriguing this stretch has been.
If Dallas can get Heiskanen and Tyler Seguin (hip surgery) back, then there is a lot to like.
“We’re really just focused on one game at a time,” said captain Benn. “We want to be playing our game and playing our best. That’s the goal.”
8-1-1
Dallas is 8-1-1 all-time against Seattle.
399
Stars captain Benn has 399 career goals. He has been stuck on that number for 10 games.
25
Dallas ranks second in wins when outshot by the opposition at 25.
“He’s had a great year. The first half of the year, like all young guys, I think he was getting his feet under him. I think he’s played some great hockey in the second half. We’re in a spot where we have to make tough decisions every night and he’s handled it well.”
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on rookie Mavrik Bourque, who returned to the lineup Thursday after three healthy scratches
Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Seattle Kraken
March 31
9:00 PM CT
Climate Pledge Arena
April 3
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
April 5
2:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center