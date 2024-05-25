First Shift: Stars leaning into knack for bouncing back in Game 2 vs Oilers

Key Numbers

12

Edmonton forward Zach Hyman leads the NHL in playoff goal scoring with 12. He also leads in shots on goal with 54.

58

Stars defenseman Chris Tanev leads the playoffs in blocked shots at 58.

77 percent

Edmonton won 77 percent of its faceoffs on the penalty kill. That was a huge reason it went 5-for-5. The Oilers won 36 percent of faceoffs at even strength.