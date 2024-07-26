Player Profile: Wyatt Johnston

Expectations for 2024-25: You can argue at this time that Johnston has the potential to be the best forward on the Stars. Jason Robertson has been the most consistent scorer and Hintz is considered the driving force on the top line, but Johnston has an “it” factor that makes him an incredibly intriguing piece in what should be a very good machine. Stars coach Pete DeBoer is big on balance with his forward group, and even as you scratch out lines on napkins, it seems likely that Johnston will center a line with Jamie Benn and someone else. The guess is that Hintz and Robertson will get a new right wing with the departure of Pavelski, and Logan Stankoven is a candidate to fill that role. So, could that mean Johnston and Benn also get a new linemate? Could Tyler Seguin move off the Duchene-Mason Marchment line? Could they even ponder putting Johnston up on the right wing with Hintz just to see what happens? All indications are that the coaching staff wants Johnston as a center. He’s more impactful there. The question then becomes: Is he the best center on the team and do you need to build around him? For all the talent the Stars have in the top nine, it could be a real process to find exactly the right mix next season. That should be a fun part of the journey. Johnston also will be extremely important on the penalty kill. He was third among forwards in shorthanded time on ice last season at 1:24 per game, and with the departure of Radek Faksa and Ty Dellandrea, the guess is those minutes will increase. With the loss of Pavelski’s right-handed shot in the faceoff circle, Johnston also will see an increase in those duties. Once again, the playoffs provided some nice foreshadowing there, as Johnston was second on the team in total faceoffs at 206 and won 52.1 percent of those draws. Bottom line, Johnston is going to be in the middle of just about everything this team does next season.