Player Profile: Wyatt Johnston

Name: Wyatt Johnston
Number: 53
Age: 21
Birthplace: Toronto, Ont.
Height/Weight: 6-2, 184
2023-24 stats: 32 goals, 33 assists, 65 points in 82 games.
Contract: In final year of three-year rookie contract that has a salary cap hit of $894,167
During the 2023-24 regular season, the then-20-year-old recorded 65 points in 82 games, including 32 goals and 33 assists
Performance evaluation: There was a real fear that Wyatt Johnston might have a sophomore slump last season, but he blew right through that. While the increase in numbers from 24 goals and 41 points to 32 goals and 65 points was significant, the real statement was in how Johnston carried himself. Not only did the then-20-year-old handle the extra pressure, he embraced it. There were many nights when Johnston was the team’s best player, combining intensity with an amazing calm. Johnston’s time on ice went from 15:27 to 17:04 and all the way to 20:34 in the playoffs. In fact, the postseason was the place where he really made the next step in his career. On a team that had significant players missing in the goal-scoring department (Roope Hintz two goals, Matt Duchene two goals, Joe Pavelski one goal), Johnston led the way with 10 markers. That was huge in helping Dallas get to the Western Conference Final.
Expectations for 2024-25: You can argue at this time that Johnston has the potential to be the best forward on the Stars. Jason Robertson has been the most consistent scorer and Hintz is considered the driving force on the top line, but Johnston has an “it” factor that makes him an incredibly intriguing piece in what should be a very good machine. Stars coach Pete DeBoer is big on balance with his forward group, and even as you scratch out lines on napkins, it seems likely that Johnston will center a line with Jamie Benn and someone else. The guess is that Hintz and Robertson will get a new right wing with the departure of Pavelski, and Logan Stankoven is a candidate to fill that role. So, could that mean Johnston and Benn also get a new linemate? Could Tyler Seguin move off the Duchene-Mason Marchment line? Could they even ponder putting Johnston up on the right wing with Hintz just to see what happens? All indications are that the coaching staff wants Johnston as a center. He’s more impactful there. The question then becomes: Is he the best center on the team and do you need to build around him? For all the talent the Stars have in the top nine, it could be a real process to find exactly the right mix next season. That should be a fun part of the journey. Johnston also will be extremely important on the penalty kill. He was third among forwards in shorthanded time on ice last season at 1:24 per game, and with the departure of Radek Faksa and Ty Dellandrea, the guess is those minutes will increase. With the loss of Pavelski’s right-handed shot in the faceoff circle, Johnston also will see an increase in those duties. Once again, the playoffs provided some nice foreshadowing there, as Johnston was second on the team in total faceoffs at 206 and won 52.1 percent of those draws. Bottom line, Johnston is going to be in the middle of just about everything this team does next season.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @MikeHeika.