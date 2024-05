Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin recorded both of the Stars’ goals (2-0—2) in Game 1 against Edmonton on Thursday night, his second multi-goal performance of the 2024 postseason. Seguin has recorded five goals and seven points (5-2—7) in his last six games, going back to Game 2 against Colorado on May 9. The Brampton, Ontario native shares second on the club with five goals and ranks fourth with 10 points (5-5—10) in 14 games in this year's playoffs. He shares the team lead with four goals scored at even strength, following a regular season in which he scored 22 of his 25 goals at even strength, which ranked second on the club.