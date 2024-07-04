Developing Stars: Prospects sharpen skills at development camp

That was clear this week as the franchise hosted its development camp in Frisco and helped put a true group of “Lads in Victory Green” on the right path. Led by a group that includes “Player Development” leaders Rich Peverley, J.J. McQueen, Ben Bishop, and Par Johansson, and run by the AHL coaching staff, Comerica Center was buzzing with activity for four days. Among the 32 players the Stars invited were the three draft picks taken in Vegas last week, as well as a group of players who were drafted previously, found their way into the franchise as free agents, or were just invited for a look-see.