Player Profile: Jamie Benn

During the 2023-24 season, among players who took 700 or more faceoffs, the Stars captain led the league in success rate at 61.2 percent

2324_Mike_LowerThird_24PP_JamieBenn
By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

Name: Jamie Benn

Number: 14

Age: 35

Birthplace: Victoria, B.C.

Height/Weight: 6-2, 205

2023-24 stats: 21 goals, 39 assists, 60 points in 82 games

Contract: In final year of eight-year contract that has a salary cap hit of $9.5 million and an actual salary of $6.5 million

Performance evaluation: Jamie Benn has been a consistent force both in performance and leadership in recent seasons. The veteran winger is fifth in points on the Stars with 60, despite ranking 13th in time on ice at 15:07. The reduced minutes by coach Pete DeBoer for veteran players has created an opportunity for those players to stay fresh and excel throughout 82 games. In 2021-22, Benn averaged 16:44 in time on ice and finished with 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) and had a career-worst minus-13. He has seen a resurgence under DeBoer’s style of play. Benn last season was second on the Stars in hits with 110, second in takeaways with 49 and led the team in total faceoffs taken and faceoff winning percentage. In fact, among players who took 700 or more faceoffs, Benn led the league in success rate at 61.2 percent. He kept up that pace (or improved his numbers) in the playoffs. Benn finished with 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) in 19 playoff games.

Expectations for 2024-25: Joe Pavelski has proven that players can be successful later in their careers, and Benn seems to be on a good path. He has established great chemistry with Wyatt Johnston, so it will be interesting to see if they continue to play together. While Pavelski’s retirement means there will be some shuffling of the lines, the appeal of keeping Benn and Johnston together seems strong. Benn last season was third on the Stars is assists during the regular season and led the team with 11 in the playoffs. A lot of that was because Johnston led the team in goal scoring in both the regular season and the playoffs. Benn also was second on the Stars in power play points with 22, so he is a key cog in that regard. Bottom line, Benn is a franchise icon already. He ranks second to Mike Modano in several key categories, including games played (1,112), points (907) and goals (383). He will have his No. 14 retired when his career is over, but that day seems a few seasons away, as the longest-tenured captain in franchise history continues to pursue a Stanley Cup championship while also steering a roster that should be competitive for years to come.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.

