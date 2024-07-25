Player Profile: Jamie Benn

Expectations for 2024-25: Joe Pavelski has proven that players can be successful later in their careers, and Benn seems to be on a good path. He has established great chemistry with Wyatt Johnston, so it will be interesting to see if they continue to play together. While Pavelski’s retirement means there will be some shuffling of the lines, the appeal of keeping Benn and Johnston together seems strong. Benn last season was third on the Stars is assists during the regular season and led the team with 11 in the playoffs. A lot of that was because Johnston led the team in goal scoring in both the regular season and the playoffs. Benn also was second on the Stars in power play points with 22, so he is a key cog in that regard. Bottom line, Benn is a franchise icon already. He ranks second to Mike Modano in several key categories, including games played (1,112), points (907) and goals (383). He will have his No. 14 retired when his career is over, but that day seems a few seasons away, as the longest-tenured captain in franchise history continues to pursue a Stanley Cup championship while also steering a roster that should be competitive for years to come.