Heika’s Take: Game 1 an issue once again as Stars fall to Oilers in double overtime

This series has a lot of interesting elements, and many of them were on display Thursday. Can the Stars hold the Oilers’ superstars off the scoresheet? Edmonton received goals from Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and the game-winner from Connor McDavid, so check that one off as a concern going forward. Can the Stars play disciplined hockey and not let the Oilers’ power play beat them? Dallas took just one penalty and killed that off, so that goes in the good column. Would the Stars be a little rusty after a bit of an extended break? Yes, it seemed that way. Could that help them as the series moves forward, and the two teams start engaging in a battle of endurance and will?