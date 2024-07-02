Stars announce 2024-25 regular-season schedule

The Stars and defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers will face off in a pair of regular-season games at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal. The league’s regular-season schedule will pause from Feb. 10-21 when the world’s top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States gather in Montreal and Boston for the 4 Nations Face-Off, a new event featuring international tournament play that will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11).