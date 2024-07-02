Stars announce 2024-25 regular-season schedule

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars today announced their 2024-25 regular-season schedule, which opens Thursday, Oct. 10 against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. The Stars will hold their home opener at American Airlines Center on Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. the New York Islanders in the first game of a three-game homestand.
The Stars and defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers will face off in a pair of regular-season games at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series presented by Fastenal. The league’s regular-season schedule will pause from Feb. 10-21 when the world’s top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States gather in Montreal and Boston for the 4 Nations Face-Off, a new event featuring international tournament play that will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11).
Dallas will host 30 opponents at American Airlines Center as part of its 2024-25 home slate, featuring 13 within the Central Division, 12 against Pacific Division opponents and 15 vs. Eastern Conference foes, with the majority of the games starting at 7 p.m. CT. The Stars will have 19 home weekend dates, including six on Fridays, eight on Saturdays and six on Sundays.
December will be a home-heavy month for the Stars, who will play nine time at AAC including a season-long six-game homestand Dec. 8-20. On the flip side, Dallas will be on the road for eight games in both January and March. The team's longest road trip of the season is five games from Jan. 7-14, 2025.
Additional highlights include a day-after Thanksgiving game vs. Colorado (Nov. 29), a New Year's Eve matchup vs. Buffalo (Dec. 31) and two visits to Utah (Dec. 2 and 23).
All Stars home games for the 2024-25 regular season will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Dallas Stars Victory Club Members, Dallas Stars App users and Dallas Stars Insiders will receive presales to purchase tickets before the general public. Victory Club Memberships and Half Memberships are available now. Fill out an interest form to get more information. The app is available to download now on the App Store® and Google Play. To become a Dallas Stars Insider and get access to ticket presales, click here.
Local radio and television schedules will be released at a later date.
STARS SCHEDULE NOTES
Home games by day
Monday: 3
Tuesday: 6
Wednesday: 2
Thursday: 9
Friday: 7*
Saturday: 8
Sunday: 6
* "Home game" vs. Florida at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on Nov. 1
Road games by day
Monday: 6
Tuesday: 6
Wednesday: 4
Thursday: 5
Friday: 3
Saturday: 11*
Sunday: 6
* "Road game" vs. Florida at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on Nov. 2
Home games by month
October: 5
November: 6*
December: 9
January: 7
February: 2
March: 7
April: 5
* "Home game" vs. Florida at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on Nov. 1
Road games by month
October: 4
November: 7*
December: 5
January: 8
February: 6
March: 8
April: 3
* "Road game" vs. Florida at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on Nov. 2
Back-to-backs (11 sets/22 games total)
Oct. 12 vs. New York Islanders & Oct. 13 vs. Seattle
Nov. 1 vs. Florida & Nov. 2 at Florida (both games at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland)
Dec. 1 vs. Winnipeg & Dec. 2 at Utah
Jan. 11 at Montreal & Jan. 12 at Ottawa
Jan. 18 at Colorado & Jan. 19 vs. Detroit
Jan. 24 vs. Vegas & Jan. 25 at St. Louis
Feb. 7 at Los Angeles & Feb. 8 at San Jose
Feb. 22 at New Jersey & Feb. 23 at New York Islanders
March 8 at Edmonton & March 9 at Vancouver
March 26 at Edmonton & March 27 at Calgary
April 5 vs. Pittsburgh & April 6 at Minnesota