Stars sign Duchene, Smith on first day of NHL free agency

Dumba will likely get similar assignments to Tanev. The 29-year-old is listed at 6-0, 181 and has played 674 games for the Wild, the Coyotes and the Lightning. He was among the leader in hits and blocked shots for the Wild in his 598 games there. He also had a big hit that knocked Joe Pavelski out of the playoffs in 2023, and Stars fans might hold that against him.