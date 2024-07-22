Forward Joe Pavelski announces retirement after 18 seasons 

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars and Joe Pavelski announced today the forward’s retirement from the National Hockey League after 18 seasons.
Pavelski, 40, recorded 1,068 points (476-592—1,068) in 1,332 career regular-season games over five seasons with the Dallas Stars and 13 with the San Jose Sharks. Pavelski signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 1, 2019. He appeared in 369 regular-season games with the club and tallied 307 points (121-186—307). Over that span, he led Stars skaters in assists (186) and ranked second in points (121-186—307) and third in goals (121). He led Stars skaters in points in consecutive seasons from 2020-22, including a career-high 81 points (27-54—81) in 2021-22 at age 37. Pavelski was named Central Division captain for the 2022 All-Star Weekend, representing his fourth NHL All-Star appearance and his first with Stars.
“The standard of excellence that Joe brought with him to the rink every day has left a lasting impact on our organization,” said Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill. “From his leadership in the locker room, practice habits, mentoring of young players and continually desiring to improve his game, our success as a team over the last five seasons has Joe’s fingerprints all over it. Throughout his entire career, he’s proven that he’s one of the best to ever play the game, and his extensive resume speaks for itself. We want to congratulate him on a tremendous career and look forward to what the next chapter holds for Joe, Sarah and Nate.”
Pavelski appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in four of his five seasons with the Stars, making three appearances in the Western Conference Final (2020, 2023, 2024) and one trip to the Stanley Cup Final (2020). In 67 postseason games with Dallas, he tallied 43 points (26-17—43).
During his tenure with the Sharks, he recorded 761 points (355-406—761) in 963 games. He ranks second in Sharks franchise history in goals (355), third in points (355-406—761) and fourth in assists (406). He also ranks second in power-play goals (121), game-winning goals (60) and plus/minus rating (+108) and third in power-play points (278). He posted 20 goals or more in 10 of 11 seasons from 2008-2019 – missing the mark in only the lockout-shortened season in 2012-13 (16 goals in 48 games) – with a career-high 41 goals in 2013-14.
San Jose appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 12 of Pavelski’s 13 seasons with the club, including four trips to the Western Conference Final (2010, 2011, 2016, 2019) and one run to the Stanley Cup Final (2016). Pavelski shares second in goals (48) and third in assists (52) and ranks fourth in points (48-52—100) in Sharks playoff history. He also ranks second in power-play goals (22) and game-winning goals (12) and shares second in power-play points (22-20—42) in 134 postseason games with San Jose.
Pavelski served as the Sharks’ captain for his final four seasons with the franchise from 2015-2019 and represented the club at the NHL All-Star Game three times (2016, 2017, 2019).
Pavelski finishes his career ranked fifth among U.S.-born players in goals (476) and points (476-592—1,068) and 11th in assists (592). He also ranks third in power-play goals (176), shares fifth in game-winning goals (75) and ranks seventh in plus-minus rating (+201). Pavelski posted 25 goals or more in 12 of his 18 seasons, third most among U.S.-born skaters. In postseason play, he leads all U.S.-born players in goals (74), power-play goals (30), and game-winning goals (18), and he ranks third in points (74-69—143) and shares seventh in assists (69). He skated in his 200th career postseason game in Game 5 of the 2024 Western Conference Final against Edmonton, becoming only the second U.S.-born player to reach the mark.
On the international stage, he represented the United States in two Olympic games (2010, 2014) and helped Team USA to a silver-medal finish in 2010. He also appeared in the 2009 IIHF World Championship and served as team captain for Team USA during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.
The 6-foot-1, 196-pound forward was originally selected by San Jose in the seventh round (205th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft.