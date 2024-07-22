Forward Joe Pavelski announces retirement after 18 seasons 

“The standard of excellence that Joe brought with him to the rink every day has left a lasting impact on our organization,” said Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill. “From his leadership in the locker room, practice habits, mentoring of young players and continually desiring to improve his game, our success as a team over the last five seasons has Joe’s fingerprints all over it. Throughout his entire career, he’s proven that he’s one of the best to ever play the game, and his extensive resume speaks for itself. We want to congratulate him on a tremendous career and look forward to what the next chapter holds for Joe, Sarah and Nate.”