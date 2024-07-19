A trio of local athletes went to Edmonton this month as part of an All-Star team, and the experience was just one slice of how hockey is succeeding in Texas.
Dallas youth follow footsteps of Johnston, Robertson, Seguin
Local StarCenter youth Beckett Lampman, Mina Chen, and Braden Anderson proudly competed in The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament
Mina Chen, Beckett Lampman, and Braden Anderson were members of the Western Selects team participating in The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament. And while the team went 1-5 against some of the best players in Canada and the US, the experience was remarkable for the 10-year-olds.
“The level of play was so high, and I think it says a lot [about] the DFW market,” said Nate Anderson, father of Braden, a goalie. “It’s crazy what some of these kids can do. It speaks volumes to what the coaches have done and the level of coach we have here.”
While Nate grew up playing hockey, Braden got his start by going through the Learn to Skate program in McKinney and subsequently the Little Rookies program. Lampman did the same thing in Euless, coming from a family who had no background in hockey. Chen got her start in California but has seen her development accelerate because of her time in the Dallas Stars Elite program.
“It’s a great feeling,” said Vice President of Amateur Sports & Partnership Development Lucas Reid. “We are doing a lot of good things, and we’re producing a lot of good players. It’s a process, and we’re really happy with the process. We have to keep the foot on the pedal, and we’re doing that.”
The Brick trio is a great example. They compete in local select leagues and then went through a tryout process to make the Western Selects team, which consists of players taken from: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. That group then went to Edmonton and competed with 14 teams throughout the United States and Canada. The Detroit Jr. Red Wings won the tournament, and the competition was eye-opening for a small group of Texans who were traveling to Canada for the first time.
“They were really good,” said Lampman, who had a goal and an assist in the tournament.
Anderson added, “It was better players, more competitive, people go harder for pucks.”
The environment was also unique. The rink is in the middle of the West Edmonton Mall under a giant skylight, so players competed in a warm, sunny place.
“It did feel different, it was pretty bright in there,” said Chen, who led the Western Selects team with three goals and one assist. “There was lots of life in the building. It was loud and it was hot there.”
The glass was also low, so parents and fans were able to interact with players during their celebrations. Lampman was able to get high fives from his parents after scoring a goal, and that was a special memory.
“I told him he’s never going to be able to do that again,” said Lampman’s mom Stephanie.
Chen is a rare female player and one of the best in her age group. She started playing in California with her brother and cousin, and when the family moved to Texas in 2022, finding a place where Mina could grow as a player was important.
“When we came here, we wanted to make sure she could play up [in age] and really work on her development,” said Mina’s dad Kai. “All of the coaches have really helped her. It’s great for skills, and how you play the game.”
Nate Anderson gives a ton of credit to the Stars, who have created suburban rinks and a ladder in which players can move up. The introduction to skating allows a chance to try the sport for free, and Little Rookies gives players an extended look at whether they might prefer hockey over other sports. Then, the elevated levels allow players who excel to put more time in and see how high they can climb.
“It goes back to the access we have to the game here,” Anderson said. “That’s not possible without everything the Stars have done. They have created a pathway for so many kids. And it doesn’t have to all lead to hyper-competitive hockey, it can lead to house leagues or high school programs or adult leagues. The big joke is that all roads eventually lead to beer league, and it’s true.”
The Lampman family are Texas natives and didn’t play hockey, but Beckett gave it a shot in Euless, and it stuck.
“It’s totally new for us, so this was out of the blue,” said Justin Lampman. “It was pretty cool, because we didn’t know anything about it.”
Yet, they have quickly learned, and now the family is traveling across North America as part of the journey. Recent trips to Boston, Pittsburgh, and Detroit have provided learning experiences.
“You try to learn in every city you go to,” Stephanie Lampman said. “Tournaments provide growth opportunities, from an athlete and educational perspective. They are challenged on the ice and if time allows can take in the history of the city they are visiting.”
And there is also a kind of education that comes from being part of a team. Mina Chen said she enjoys the battle to win games, but also said there is a lot to learn in handling losses. When asked what the future can be for a girl in the sport, Kai Chen said the family is focusing on what’s in front of them.
“We’re just one step at a time, one year at a time,” Kai said. “It’s good to work to get better and it’s also good for personal development.”
Still, these experiences are impactful. Among the Stars players who have participated in The Brick are Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston, and they are immortalized in plaques there.
“We went and found the names of Stars players like Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson, and then we found where his name is, and it’s kind of cool that it will be up there forever,” Nate Anderson said of Braden.
There are a lot of great hockey stories in DFW. Hanna Bilka grew up in the area and was recently drafted by Boston of the PWHL. She also plays for Team USA in international competition.
Bilka said she followed her brother to the rink, and that’s just what Chen did.
“She was always the little sibling hanging around the rink and she decided she wanted to play,” Jianna Chen said. “She asked, `Do I get to do it too?’”
In the end, Mina Chen was selected to play in the final showcase featuring All-Stars from Canada and the USA. It was a perfect way to end the experience.
Eric Silverman, Director of Hockey/Coaches for the Dallas Junior Hockey Association, said he has been impressed by the progress of all levels in North Texas.
“You look at Hannah and that’s a great success story,” Silverman said. “I think what we’re seeing in every age range is that things are getting better and better. We feel we’re just around the corner from really breaking through. I just feel we have a group that can make an impact. I think you’re going to see players from Dallas getting drafted and playing in the NHL on a more regular basis.”
And while 10-year-olds are a long way away from that, they are all part of the bigger picture. The Texas parents said they enjoyed interacting with parents from more traditional hockey markets at The Brick.
“You have conversations with the Canadian parents, or the Michigan parents and they say, ‘Hockey in Texas?’” Nate Anderson said. “But we have 17 sheets of ice within 40 minutes of here and that’s because of what the Stars have done.”
Mix in the fact the organization has worked hard to bring events like the IIHF Under 18 World Championships in 2025 and you have a lot to be excited about.
“It takes everyone chipping in,” said Reid. “You just look and there is something good going on all the time. The Brick is a prestigious tournament and it’s great that some of our kids got a chance to experience it. Hopefully, we can just keep moving forward and getting even better.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.