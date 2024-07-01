Stars sign Cameron Hughes to a one-year, two-way Contract

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Cameron Hughes to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.
Hughes, 27, recorded 57 points (25-32—57) in 69 regular-season games with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL), ranking second on the club in goals (25) and third in points. Additionally, the forward ranked second in shots (176) and shared fourth on the team in plus-minus (+25). He had 16 points (0-16—16) in 18 Calder Cup Playoff games and helped the Firebirds reach the Calder Cup Final in back-to-back campaigns.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has skated in two career NHL games, both as a member of the Boston Bruins, recording three shots on goal. Hughes has recorded 226 points (82-144—226) in 324 career AHL contests with Coachella Valley and Providence. Hughes has also appeared in 48 Calder Cup Playoff games with the Firebirds and Bruins and has recorded 39 points (4-35—39).
A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Hughes was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (165th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.