Stars sign Cameron Hughes to a one-year, two-way Contract

Hughes, 27, recorded 57 points (25-32—57) in 69 regular-season games with Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL), ranking second on the club in goals (25) and third in points. Additionally, the forward ranked second in shots (176) and shared fourth on the team in plus-minus (+25). He had 16 points (0-16—16) in 18 Calder Cup Playoff games and helped the Firebirds reach the Calder Cup Final in back-to-back campaigns.