FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Emil Hemming to a three-year entry-level contract. The contract will begin in the 2024-25 season.
Stars sign Emil Hemming to a three-year entry-level contract
In his 2023-24 rookie season, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward posted seven goals and 11 points in 40 regular-season games
In his 2023-24 rookie season playing in Finland's top professional league, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward posted seven goals and 11 points (7-4—11) in 40 regular-season games. Hemming shared seventh on the club in goals (7) and ranked ninth among league rookies in points. He also skated in 13 games for TPS' U20 club, sharing fifth on the team in goals (11) and finishing with 18 points (11-7—18).
A native of Vaasa, Finland, Hemming represented his country at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship where he led the team in goals (4) and ranked third in points (4-2—6) in five games. Additionally, Hemming recorded two points (0-2—2) in seven games for Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.
The forward was selected with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, hosted at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.