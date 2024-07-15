Stars sign Emil Hemming to a three-year entry-level contract

In his 2023-24 rookie season playing in Finland's top professional league, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward posted seven goals and 11 points (7-4—11) in 40 regular-season games. Hemming shared seventh on the club in goals (7) and ranked ninth among league rookies in points. He also skated in 13 games for TPS' U20 club, sharing fifth on the team in goals (11) and finishing with 18 points (11-7—18).