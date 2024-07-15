Class of 2024: Morrow, Lites "represent what this organization stands for"

Lites is sort of an expert in handling hockey bankruptcy. He started with the Detroit Red Wings and helped the Ilitch family turn that franchise into one of the most successful in the NHL. He then was hired by Green in 1993 because of his history with “distressed properties.” Green moved from Minnesota because his financial fortunes with the North Stars went sour. The NHL then held a lockout in 1994, and that stressed his pocketbook even more. Lites played a significant role in getting Tom Hicks to buy the team, and the money from Hicks Sports Group helped pave the way to the 1999 Stanley Cup.