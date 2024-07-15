FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Selection Committee announced today their election of Brenden Morrow and Jim Lites as the 2024 class of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame. Morrow was selected as part of the Player Category and Lites was selected as part of the Builder Category. Now in its third year, the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame seeks to recognize players and/or staff members who have positively impacted the Dallas Stars franchise in such a way that their contributions cannot be overlooked.
Stars announce Morrow, Lites as 2024 inductees to Dallas Stars Hall of Fame
Recognized for their positive impact to the Dallas Stars franchise, Morrow and Lites will be officially inducted during Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Weekend, October 19-20
Morrow and Lites will be officially inducted during Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Weekend Oct. 19-20. The two-day celebration will begin with a Western Conference Final rematch against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Oct. 19 at American Airlines Center (3 p.m. CT). Both inductees will participate in a ceremonial puck drop prior to the game. The weekend will be capped off by the third annual Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala presented by Truist at Gilley's Dallas South Side Ballroom on Sunday, Oct. 20, which will honor the inductees and feature a live concert performance presented by Grey Goose with a musical artist to be named at a later date. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Dallas Stars Foundation. Tickets for the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala presented by Truist will be announced at a later date.
“We are pleased to officially announce the induction of Brenden Morrow and Jim Lites into the 2024 class of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame,” said Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. “Brenden embodied what it meant to be a Dallas Star with his relentless and gritty play on the ice. He set an incredible example and standard for what it means to wear the C in Dallas.
“Jim’s impact on the franchise over the last four decades cannot be understated,” added Alberts. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without his leadership and guidance. He tirelessly worked to create an outstanding foundation for business operations, which is now the gold standard for Southern markets in the NHL.”
About Brenden Morrow:
Originally selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 1997 NHL Draft, Morrow spent 13 of his 15 NHL seasons in a Stars sweater. He served as the team’s captain for seven seasons from 2006-2013, the third-longest tenure for a captain in Dallas Stars history. With the franchise, he skated in 835 regular-season games and registered 528 points (243-285—528) with a +102 plus-minus rating. Among all-time franchise leaders, he ranks sixth in games played (835), shares ninth in goals (243) and ranks 10th in points and 13th in assists (285). Additionally, he ranks fourth in penalty minutes (1,203) and game-winning goals (43), fifth in plus-minus (+102) and shares seventh in power-play goals (79) and ninth in shorthanded tallies (8). He appeared in 78 postseason games for the franchise, amassing 42 points (17-25—42) and 100 penalty minutes. Among all-time franchise leaders in the playoffs, his three overtime goals are tied for first with Steve Payne and Joe Nieuwendyk.
About Jim Lites:
During Lites’ tenure with the Stars, the team won nine division championships, three Western Conference championships, two Presidents’ Trophies and the 1999 Stanley Cup. He played an active role in the conception, design, construction and on-going business operations of American Airlines Center and Children’s Health StarCenter ice facilities. He played a significant role in hiring General Manager Jim Nill, purchasing the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the operating lease of H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas.
About the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame
The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame recognizes players and/or staff members who have positively impacted the Dallas Stars Hockey Club in such a way that their contributions cannot be overlooked. The two categories of the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame are Player (Skater/Goaltender) and Builder (Executive Level Staff or Coach). A maximum of one Player and one Builder are eligible for selection in any election period and there is no requirement that the maximum of either category is reached in any given election period.
Players must demonstrate exceptional attributes in the areas of playing ability, sportsmanship, character and contributions to the Dallas Stars Hockey Club, while builders are evaluated on their demonstration of exceptional attributes in coaching, managerial or executive ability, or ability in another significant off-ice role, sportsmanship, character and contributions to the Dallas Stars Hockey Club and to the game of hockey in general.
Any player who had their number retired by the Dallas Stars Hockey Club received immediate inclusion into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame without consideration by the Selection Committee. Similarly, all owners of the Dallas Stars Hockey Club received automatic induction as Builders without consideration by the Selection Committee.
For a complete breakdown of Hall of Fame election procedures and additional information on the selection process, please visit DallasStars.com/HallofFame.
The Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Selection Committee includes Tom Gaglardi (Dallas Stars Owner and Governor), Brad Alberts (Dallas Stars President and CEO), Taylor Baird (NHL.com), Matt Bowman (Dallas Stars Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer), Tim Cowlishaw (Dallas Morning News), Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet), Mike Heika (DallasStars.com), Bruce LeVine (The Ticket), Daryl Reaugh (Bally Sports Southwest), Carla Rosenberg (SPORTFIVE), Rob Scichili (Tony Fay Public Relations), Dan Stuchal (Dallas Stars Chief Communications Officer) and Saad Yousuf (The Athletic).