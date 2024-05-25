We are the Stars: How a motto helped create the culture for this year’s team

That said, there also is the message that each individual has special talents, and the team needs to see that when the time is right. In the "We Are the World" video, Huey Lewis describes learning how he had to follow Michael Jackson in the song. “It was just one line, but my knees were shaking,” Lewis said. But then he went out and delivered a killer line that played off Jackson’s iconic voice. Ty Dellandrea did the same thing for the Stars. He has played in just four playoff games so far, but in Game 4 against Vegas, he scored the game-winner. In other games, he has been a significant contributor.